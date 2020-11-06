Prevent dehydration this summer

As summer’s warm weather approaches and people begin to venture out wearing their masks,

it’s important to keep in mind dehydration and heat exhaustion. “In general, a person should drink eight-ounce glasses of water six to 10 times per day,” said Senior

Airman Larysa Reed, a 188th Medical Group medical administration technician.



Dehydration occurs when the loss of bodily fluids, mostly water, is more than the amount taken in. Dehydration symptoms range from minor to severe. Minor symptoms include a dry mouth, being thirsty, and a reduction in urine or a dark yellow urine. If the eyes being to look sunken or the skin starts to lose elasticity or appear wrinkled, someone is in the next stage of dehydration. When hydrated, the skin will quickly spring back after being pinched. However, dehydrated skin will remain tented or pinched together after it is released.



Wearing a mask will during COVID-19 will not make a person dehydrated.



“A person will feel an increase in heat because your hot breath is sitting in your mouth and on your nose, so you might not be dehydrated, but instead just be slightly overheated,” said Matthew Hicks, the administrator for the Arkansas Department of Health’s Sebastian County

Health Unit.



Also, children do not need to wear masks in pools or while boating.

“Wearing a mask while swimming could enhance your chances of drowning,” said Hicks. “If parents feel the need for their children to wear masks, children can wear them after they get

out of the pool.”



Children can become dehydrated much faster than adults.



“Heat is dangerous to children,” said Reed. “A child is less likely to drink water. When you are out, have water with you and encourage (children) to drink it.”



It is best to encourage a person to drink fluids in small amounts once the early signs of dehydration are identified. Start with sipping water, but sports drinks or Pedialyte are a good alternative to restore electrolytes. However, don’t introduce too much water at once or it can upset the dehydrated stomach and cause vomiting.



In advanced cases of dehydration, a person might have a headache, or suffer from dizziness or confusion. Increases in heart and respiratory rates also occur in advanced states of dehydration.



Summer’s hot temperatures can also lead to heat stroke which occurs when the body is no longer able to cool itself.



If someone is suffering from heat stroke, he or she will no longer complain of the heat or being thirsty. They may become confused, delirious, lose consciousness or even have a seizure.



“If this happens, call 911, get the person out of the sun, and use cool rags to cool the person down until the ambulance arrives,” said Reed. “While you wait for emergency responders, cool the person down by removing excess clothing and loosen other clothing. If possible, move the person to an air-conditioned area.”



Ultimately, prevention is key to avoid dehydration and heat stroke. Hicks recommends monitoring weather forecasts and go outside when the temperatures are cooler like in the morning or evening. Be cautious when the humidity is 75 percent or higher and avoid or delay intense physical activities or sports when it’s really hot and humid.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:58 Story ID: 371944 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prevent dehydration this summer, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.