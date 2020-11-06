Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Army Community Service holds 'front porch photos' event

    Fort McCoy Army Community Service holds 'front porch photos' event

    Courtesy Photo | Marcus Frazee with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Liz Faber
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

    Marcus Frazee with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation photographs families at South Post Housing on June 4, 2020, as part of the Family Porch Photos event at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The event was free for Fort McCoy families to participate in and was coordinated by the post Army Community Service office to document the pandemic for military families living on South Post.

    Photos taken were uploaded to Flicker for participants to retrieve.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:23
    Story ID: 371939
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Army Community Service holds 'front porch photos' event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    photography
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    military family housing
    front porch photos
    pandemic event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT