Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Army Community Service holds 'front porch photos' event

Courtesy Photo | Marcus Frazee with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation photographs families at South Post Housing on June 4, 2020, as part of the Family Porch Photos event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was free for Fort McCoy families to participate in and was coordinated by the post Army Community Service office to document the pandemic for military families living on South Post. Photos taken were uploaded to Flicker for participants to retrieve. (Photo by Liz Faber/ Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

Photo Essay by Liz Faber

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation



Marcus Frazee with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation photographs families at South Post Housing on June 4, 2020, as part of the Family Porch Photos event at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event was free for Fort McCoy families to participate in and was coordinated by the post Army Community Service office to document the pandemic for military families living on South Post.



Photos taken were uploaded to Flicker for participants to retrieve.



