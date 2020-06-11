Armed Services Blood Program gets support from civilian donors

The Armed Services Blood Program at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) hosted a blood drive with help from Marine Federal Credit Union. The Marine Federal Credit Union Branch at the Piney Green Entrance of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was the site of the blood drive held on June 11, 2020.



This drive marked the first time the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) hosted an event at the bank branch.

By hosting the drive at the branch location, which is still on federal property, the ASBP hoped to not only reach its target audience of active duty, retirees, and family members, but hoped to offer civilians without base access an opportunity to donate.



“We absolutely appreciate Marine Federal Credit Union for hosting this drive and for their help in getting the word out to potential donors, and we hope to have more drives with them in the future,” said Capt. Les Riggs, director for the NMCCL Blood Services Department. “Our blood donor center has been tasked to support the Defense Health Agency’s effort in producing nearly 10,000 units of blood plasma. The strategy is to use this plasma to treat patients in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19.”



Due to COVID-19, the ASBP has observed a significant drop in blood donation across the United States. Blood donation centers maintain stringent safety standards, and this level of care has continued throughout COVID-19. The NMCCL ASBP has implemented additional safety measures for donors and staff during the donation process.



The ASBP provides blood products to service members, veterans and their families during both peace and war.

