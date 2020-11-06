Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

Exchange Shoppers Can Get Fit in Style with Garmin Sweepstakes



DALLAS – Military shoppers will look and feel their best as they hike that trail or get their steps in with help from Garmin and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



From June 12 through July 9, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Garmin sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will take home a Garmin fénix 6 Sapphire Multisport GPS smartwatch (valued at $769).



Three second-prize winners will receive Garmin Venu GPS smartwatches (total value $319 each). The continental United States, Europe and Pacific regions will each have one second-place winner.



“The Exchange is committed to supporting the readiness and resiliency of Airmen and Soldiers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These prizes will help our lucky military winners stay on track with their fitness goals.”



To enter, shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can also enter the sweepstakes. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected in a random drawing on Friday, July 17.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



