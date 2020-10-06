Update: Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing free diver off Hawaii Island



HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Navy, and Hawaii Fire Department continue to search for Malcolm Davis off Mahukona, Wednesday.



A Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew from the Kaneohe Bay-based Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37) joined Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department crews in the search for 20-year-old Davis. Maui Fire Department crews are also scheduled to dispatch units to assist.



Davis was last seen spearfishing with friends when they became separated. He was reportedly wearing white board shorts and black fins. It is requested waterway users in the area keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and report any information over VHF Channel 16 or at 808-842-2600.



Involved in the search so far:



-Hawaii County Fire Department Jet ski operators



-A Hawaii County Fire Department Rescue Boat crew



-Two Hawaii County Fire Department Helicopter crews



-Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrews



- Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews



-The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)



- Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew



- Maui Fire Department crews (scheduled)



At 11:33 a.m., Tuesday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department dispatch notifying them of the situation.



Earlier Tuesday morning, Davis was spearfishing with seven friends when they became separated. After they were unable to find Davis, the friends returned to their car, drove inland, and tried to find cell service to report the situation. They were able to contact the Hawaii County Fire Department, who dispatched first responders, and reached Sector Honolulu.



Upon notification, Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed the Coast Guard assets to search the area.



The weather on scene is winds of 24 mph and seas up to five feet.



Tuesday evening, Sector Honolulu watchstanders were notified by Hawaii County Fire Department dispatch of a second case involving a 50-year-old male fisherman swept off Kipu Rock, Hawaii Island. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and dispatched an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew to assist.



Shortly after arriving on scene, Hawaii Fire Department crews were able to locate the man’s body with the assistance of the Dolphin aircrew. He was then recovered by Hawaii County Fire Department divers

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 23:33 Story ID: 371868 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Update: Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing free diver off Hawaii Island, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.