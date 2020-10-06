Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12

Photo By Leon Roberts | As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening its Corps-managed day use recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee June 12, 2020. This is the swim beach at Anderson Road Recreation Areas at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2020. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 10, 2020) – As part of a phased approach for reopening recreation facilities following COVID-19 closures, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening additional Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities on June 12, 2020.



This opening will include all USACE-operated swimming areas and group picnic shelters at Nashville District Lakes in Tennessee. It’s important to note that some group picnic shelters have a maximum capacity in excess of the current social gathering limits, which may result in temporary lower capacity limits to stay within state or local gathering size restrictions.



Swimming areas and picnic shelters at USACE-operated recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in the state of Kentucky will remain closed at this time in accordance with Kentucky’s phased re-opening plans.



USACE reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.



Again, this announcement applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the State of Tennessee including those at Lake Barkley, Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, Center Hill Lake, and Dale Hollow Lake.



State-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas at USACE Lakes have their own policies in place. The Nashville District recommends that the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.



For a list of the latest recreational area closures across USACE visit: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)