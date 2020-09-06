Quarantined on Orders: Houston, Texas Navy Reservist faced COVID-19 Setback

Quarantined on Orders: Reservists Face COVID-19 Setbacks

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN— Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Steve Reyes, a U.S. Navy Reservist assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), from Houston, Texas, experienced a 14-day Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) put in place due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Reyes arrived in Misawa, Japan, on March 25, to support the installation’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

His arrival came on the heels of a surge in overall COVID-19 cases, which caused businesses, school districts and other public places around the world to shut down in an effort to slow the spread.

The quarantine extended the original 28-day mission, adding days of isolation and forcing many Sailors like Reyes to adjust to life inside the confines of their rooms. Their only contact with the outside world was during the daily deliveries they received of groceries and other necessities.

Reyes said being unable to socialize was the biggest challenge of being on lockdown. “I just want to get out to talk to someone face-to-face,” he said. “Granted, I do get to talk to those back home via electronic means of communication, but there is nothing that can replace in person socializing.”

Along with training and preparing for the mission, Reyes said he played games on his computer and watched movies and TV shows online to pass the time. He said he also communicated with his family in Houston, who were on lockdown as well, via video and text chats.

Once the ROM was lifted, Reyes said his job is to support the active duty component and their families in any way he can. “I will be coordinating emergency services, tracking COVID-19 reports throughout our installations, and supporting any evacuation or quarantine operations which may occur,” he explained.

Reyes said the Navy Reserve demonstrates how critical it is to our country at times like this, as COVID-19 spreads. “As active duty Sailors become ill, we can be there to provide the manpower to maintain mission readiness. As for our unit’s responsibility, we are here to support the EOC. If the need arises to increase emergency operations 24 hours a day, the Navy Reserve provides the manpower to do this.”

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, is proud of how her Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “It’s made me extremely proud to be a part of CNRJ and I am honored to be in the company of such patriots. It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life to go overseas in support of another nation. It’s really a testament to not only the Sailors themselves, but also the families and employers supporting them. It’s a team effort!”

USN

