SMART Scholarship Program Benefits NSWC Corona, College Students

CORONA, Calif. – Two scholars in the Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship (SMART) program graduated from their universities and are slated to begin full-time employment with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division later this year.

Michael Potter from Boston graduated from Northeastern University with a master of science in electrical engineering and will begin his federal career in the Acquisitions & Readiness Assessment department in August as a data scientist. Mark Anastos from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of science in electrical and computer engineering and a bachelor of science in computer science. He will begin his federal career in the Range Systems Engineering department as a communication engineer.

The SMART program includes a competitive, full ride scholarship offered by the Department of Defense to enhance the workforce with talented, innovative and brilliant scientists, engineers and researchers. Tuition, fees, books, health insurance and a monthly stipend while the scholar attends school are also included. The scholarship-for-service program enables participants to work as paid interns in the summers until they graduate.

SMART scholars go through three program phases: Degree pursuit, service commitment and post-service commitment. The students become full-time government employees after they complete their degree in Phase 1. In Phase 2, they are hired on as government employees to fulfill the service part of the scholarship. Phase 3 is a time period used for tracking success as the students continue in their careers.

“Thousands of students apply from across the country,” said Karon Myles, NSWC Corona STEM director. “The warfare centers select candidates, interview the students by phone and then a facility site visit is scheduled to make the final determinations.”

Both Potter and Anastos have completed their degree pursuit and are in their service commitment phases of the program where they will begin their employment.

“The predominant two questions every new college graduate has are ‘How can I pay off my student loans?’ and ‘Where and when do I start to secure a job?’” said Potter. “Thanks to the SMART Scholarship Program, I got two birds with one stone. Not only did I have a job secured several years prior to my graduation date – and no student loan debt – but unlike many of my peers, I also had a stipend during the school year.”

The benefits are mutual in that NSWC Corona receives top talent to augment its workforce.

“The SMART Scholarship program provides a great opportunity for the Navy to recruit top technical talent with significant potential to advance the needs of the Navy enterprise,” said Joseph Lukacsffi, Range Systems Engineering department head.

According to Potter, SMART enabled him to network early with future coworkers by allowing him to complete two summer internships prior to his official start date.

“The close connections I formed with my department head, branch head, and mentor helped forge my college career for my last three years at Northeastern University, as well as my future planned education post-graduation,” he said. “I was able to bring a lot of real-world insight back to my school studies, opening many doors to research labs and collaboration with professors at Northeastern University.”

Hahn Servin, Weapons Readiness Assessment branch head, noted the program has provided the command with a direct line to talented candidates.

“They have made, and will continue to make, great contributions to impact the organization and the Navy positively in both the short and long term,” said Servin. “SMART is a great way for an organization to recruit talent and diversity from across the country.”

Potter said he looks forward to working full time in support of the Navy mission.

“NSWC Corona is a leader in data and data analytics for the Navy,” he said. “Access to highly sought data that only the Navy has is extremely appealing, as the current job market trend is shifting toward big data analytics and cloud computing. And, with the recent development of new data science focused workgroups, there will be an abundance of research opportunities as a new hire specializing in machine learning and computer vision."

While Potter and Anastos are currently in Phase 2, NSWC Corona has three students in Phase 1.

For more information on the SMART program, visit https://smartscholarshipprod.service-now.com/smart.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona, headquartered in Norco, California, is the Navy's premier independent analysis and assessment agent, using measurement, analysis and assessment to enable our warfighters to train, fight and win. The center analyzes warfare systems readiness and performance, engineers the Fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training network and environment, and advises and administratively manages the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration program. Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey commands the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with a workforce of more than 3,700 scientists, engineers, contractors and support staff.

