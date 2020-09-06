Quarantined on Orders: Richwood, Texas U.S Navy Reservist Faced COVID-19 Setbacks

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN— Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jason Gray, a U.S. Navy Reservist from Richwood, Texas, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), began his orders overseas in quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) came as a result of the surge in global coronavirus cases. In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Japan fell in line with other countries by closing businesses, schools and other public gathering places.

Once out of quarantine, Gray assisted with logistical issues and supporting the Emergency Operations Center.

Gray adjusted to life inside the confines of his hotel room.

“I FaceTime with my daughter a few times a week,” he explained. He said also watches the Andy Griffith show and other classics while preparing for his job outside of ROM to pass the time.

His only contact with the outside world was during the daily deliveries they receive of groceries and other necessities.

What Gray missed most about being able to go outside was the fresh air. “It’s the little things that we take for granted like being at the golf course and just taking a walk in the beautiful weather,” he said.

For Gray, the ability to rapidly come to the aid of his active duty counterparts is what makes the Navy Reserve and his job as a Reservist so important to our country.

“This particular mission just goes to show how quickly we can be ready in a time of crisis. It was one week from the call to boots on the ground in Japan. When the country calls, we can be there when the Navy ships must sail,” said Gray.

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, expressed her appreciation for her Sailors and their seamless response to the call. “As a combined effort of CNFJ (Commander, Naval Forces Japan) and CNRJ, we’ve seen the team really come together over the past week and a half, despite being physically quarantined in their individual rooms,” she said. “It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis, that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life, to go overseas in support of another nation.”



Despite the challenges the ROM presents, Gray said he is proud to be able to do his part. “I get a sense of accomplishment,” he said. “We were called to do a mission and hopefully we are successful in that.”





USN

