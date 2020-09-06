VP-46 Change of Command Article

By: Lt j.g. Aaron Godeaux, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 Public Affairs



OAK HARBOR, Wash. -- Cmdr. Clay Waddill became the 85th commanding officer of Patrol

Squadron (VP) 46 when he relieved Cmdr. James Samman during a change of command

ceremony on Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island June 5.

The ceremony marked the end of a tremendously successful tour for Samman, who led the

“Grey Knights” through a seamless transition from the P-3C Orion to the P-8A Poseidon aircraft

in preparation for the squadron’s first P-8A deployment this fall. As part of this transition,

Samman oversaw the squadron’s relocation to NAS Jacksonville for two months as the “Grey

Knights” received intensive training from Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, the Navy’s Maritime Patrol

Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS).

Samman enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Electrician’s Mate in 1995 prior to being selected for

the Enlisted Commissioning Program. He graduated from North Carolina State University in

2002 and was designated a Naval Aviator in October 2004.

Samman began his operational flying career with the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26.

Subsequent tours include a FRS Instructor Pilot tour at the “Pro’s Nest” of VP-30, department

head tour with the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 and multiple staff tours.

In his parting words as commanding officer, Samman praised the Grey Knights for their

professionalism during his tenure.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your CO for the past year,” Samman said. “Last

June, as I stood [at the podium], I spoke of transformation, a transformation the squadron would

undergo as it transitioned from the venerable P-3 Orion and began to operate in the new P-8

Poseidon…In true Grey Knight fashion, you rose to the occasion and excelled.”

Samman will report to the National War College in Washington, D.C., and he leaves VP-46 with

over 2600 career flight hours.

Waddill, a native of Vero Beach, Florida, is a 1997 graduate of Florida State University. He was

commissioned through the Officer Candidate School Program at NAS Pensacola in March 2002,

and earned his Naval Flight Officer Wings in August 2003.

After earning his wings of gold, Waddill reported to the “Scouts” of Sea Control Squadron (VS)

24 in 2004, flying the S-3B Viking. Following an Individual Augmentation tour with Joint Crew

Composite Squadron ONE (JCCS-1), Waddill transitioned to the P-3C and was assigned to the

“Pelicans” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 45. Like Samman, Waddill then served tours as an instructor



at VP-30, department head at VP-47 and on the Joint Staff, J3 Directorate. He has accumulated

over 2700 flight hours.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead ‘The Oldest and Best’ on their first P-8 deployment” an

enthusiastic Waddill said. “It’s a great honor, and I feel blessed to lead the greatest Maritime

Patrol and Reconnaissance squadron in the United States Navy.”

Cmdr. Joseph Snyder will be joining VP-46 as the squadron Executive Officer.

The “Grey Knights”, the oldest Maritime Patrol squadron in the U.S. Navy, are currently

preparing for a deployment to the 6th Fleet Area of Responsibility.

