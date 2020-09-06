NEXCOM Associates Take a Breath

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associate participates in “Take a Breath...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associate participates in “Take a Breath Tuesday.” These weekly meditation sessions allow NEXCOM headquarters associates to clear their minds and stay connected, especially important with the added stress on both home and work life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Every Tuesday morning, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) headquarters associates have the opportunity to stop, take a breath and meditate before the start of the work day. Dubbed “Take a Breath Tuesday,” these weekly meditation sessions allow associates to clear their minds and stay connected, especially important with the added stress on both home and work life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Elizabeth Santos, Associate Engagement Specialist, NEXCOM, created the meditation sessions to help bring a work/life balance to the Navy command. With 30 years of experience as a professional alternative health and mindfulness practitioner, Santos has been building a Work/life Balance Program at NEXCOM’s headquarters for the past three years. In 2019, she created monthly “Meditation 101” classes at several of NEXCOM headquarter locations with the plan to move them to a conference call format in 2020.



“We made the decision to move forward with ‘Take a Breath Tuesdays’ sessions to engage associates who are teleworking during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Candy Phillips, Diversity and Workplace Culture Director, NEXCOM. “They are a great way to keep associates connected to each other and the command while physically working outside our headquarters’ buildings. We’ve gotten some great feedback from those associates who have participated in the sessions that it’s a great way to begin the week.”



Associates call into the 10-15 minute guided meditation sessions each week. Afterwards, there is an “informal” wellness check-in chat for anyone on the call who wishes to stay on line. On average, 27 associates participate in each weekly session. Kristin Miller, Command Safety Manager, NEXCOM, has been participating the weekly sessions and has nothing but high praise for them.



“I’ve really enjoyed calling into these meditation sessions,” said Miller. “It is very nice to have the opportunity to take a moment and try to relax before I begin my work day. These meditation sessions have been a great way for me to take a few minutes for myself so that I am better able to focus on both my job and my family.”



“Take a Breath Tuesday” sessions, currently scheduled through the end of 2020, include Managing Stress, Mindfulness at Work Series as well as Happiness and Gratitude Series. Santos chooses the topics through reviews and data she’s gathered from associates who have attended work-life balance events in the past. Moving forward, Santos plans to increase the number of sessions to at least two days per week starting in January 2021.



Other federal agencies, including Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Department of Labor, Office of Personnel Management, National Science Foundation, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Environmental Protection Agency, have heard about NEXCOM’s Work/Life Balance Programs and have expressed interest in possibly implementing similar sessions for their employees.



Santos is currently developing a program to recruit, train and develop NEXCOM associates around the world to plan similar events around the NEXCOM Enterprise. These Work/Life Balance Ambassadors would ensure that NEXCOM’s 14,000 associates would all have access to these beneficial meditation sessions.