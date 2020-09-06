Florida Guardsmen return home after supporting partner agencies in the Nation's Capital

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida National Guard (FLNG) Soldiers from the 2-124 Infantry Battalion, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) return home after working closely with our civilian partner agencies and other National Guard states to support peace and security in Washington D.C.



“It was an honor to be there serving our nation and the citizens of our nation. The Soldiers will never forget this mission,” said Cpt. Jonathan Mejia, HHC Company commander. “It’s always good to come home, but we do understand that there may be another mission and we are ready and willing to serve.”



Guardsmen provided presence patrols at several monuments including the Washington Monument and World War II Monument. They staged day and night quick reaction force jump teams (QRF) as well as assisted with entry control points (ECP’s) on a 24-hour rotation.

However, local law enforcement agencies remained responsible for security.



Guardsmen will continually communicate and work closely with state and federal counterparts to ensure a unified and rapid response as needed, whether it's responding to a hurricane, federal or a human services mission.



“The Soldiers are really proud of this mission and what they have accomplished,” said Staff Sgt. Mark A. Forsythe, assistant operations non-commissioned officer for the 2-124 Infantry Battalion. “Coming home is bittersweet. We have learned what we are capable of and I am extremely honored to have been a part of this mission with this unit."



These are the same Guardsmen who served on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic – working at food banks, delivering supplies, and assisting with testing. Some of these Guardsmen will return to support the ongoing COVID-19 mission. These are also the same Guardsmen that respond to hurricanes and other natural disasters in support of the civilian population.

