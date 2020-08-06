Naval Base Kitsap Sailors hold food drive during pandemic

Two Naval Base Kitsap Sailors began a food drive June 1, with the goal of giving back to, and supporting the base’s surrounding community.



Aviation Mechanic 3rd Class Kayla Winemiller, a Naval Base Kitsap Unaccompanied Housing building manager, initially got the idea when she saw a group of vehicles with food drive signs near her residence.



Next, she started a volunteer group, and the idea became a reality.



Aviation Boatswain's Mate (equipment) 2nd Class Miranda Edgerton, NBK divisional career counselor, helped with paperwork and routing the request through their chain of command.



“The process was rough at first because we had to make sure we did the food drive safely during this [coronavirus] pandemic,” Winemiller said. “But my chain of command and ABE2 Edgerton helped me throughout the process, and we decided to do a food drive with boxes as a preventive measure against [COVID-19]. We check them every day.”



Edgerton said all she did was the paperwork. Contrastly, Winemiller said that wasn’t the only thing she helped with. She believed it wasn’t a small thing to want to help the community that supported them.



“It feels good to give back to them,” Edgerton said. “I have family in Washington and it feels good to give back to the community I’ve known for so long.”



The Sailors received their first donation within 24 hours after launching the drive and hoped to collect as many donations as possible to support food banks in Bremerton and Silverdale, Washington.



“We should be helping those who lost their jobs or only have one person [supporting] a household,” Winemiller said. “It’s a small way for us to give back.”



Other volunteers will help by taking the donated food to the food banks June 13.



“Support the community that supports you,” Edgerton concluded. “Give back when you can.”



The basebase food drive runs June 1-12 and is open to active duty, reservists, and Department of Defense members. Donated food will be distributed to Bremerton Food Line and Central Kitsap Food Bank.



Food drive boxes can be found in several buildings located on Naval Base Kitsap’s Bremerton and Bangor locations. Requested items are non-perishables, including: cereal, canned food, non-refrigerated milk, baby food and formula, diapers, water, jelly, oats, and macaroni and cheese.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:09 Story ID: 371669 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Hometown: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Kitsap Sailors hold food drive during pandemic, by PO3 Victoria Foley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.