South Carolina National Guard supports District of Columbia National Guard during protest response

Photo By Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard support the District of Columbia National Guard with protest assistance in the nation's capital June 3, 2020. When the South Carolina National Guard is activated in response to providing support to protests, it is in order to assist with maintaining citizen safety and peace and to deter violence. The mission of the South Carolina National Guard in D.C. is to support the District of Columbia National Guard service members assisting local law enforcement with crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security. When the South Carolina National Guard is activated for these missions, it is not intended to deter citizens from peacefully protesting, rather it is a means to help support an environment where citizens feel safe to exercise their rights and freedoms. The South Carolina National Guard will provide assistance in maintaining citizen safety and peace at protests in support of the District of Columbia National Guard for as long as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, South Carolina National Guard)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The South Carolina National Guard has always stood ready to assist communities in South Carolina in times of need, and now they are supporting the nation's citizens in the District of Columbia.



The South Carolina National Guard’s mission is to support the District of Columbia National Guard service members who are assisting local law enforcement with crowd control, general security, and patrols for continued public safety and critical infrastructure security, including the national monuments.



“The National Guard is made up of citizen-Soldiers who live and work in local communities that we are dedicated to supporting,” said U.S. Army Col. James Fowler, South Carolina National Guard liaison officer for the D.C. mission. “We want to maintain an environment where all citizens feel safe exercising their rights to make their voices heard.”



Since arriving in D.C., June 2, 2020, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers have provided support for traffic control points and road closures, which allowed protesters to safely march through the streets and hold localized protests. Soldiers have also provided security for protests to assist with maintaining citizen safety and to discourage violence.



“Our Soldiers want everyone who participates in these events to be safe,” said Fowler.



At one traffic point, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers assisted a protester who approached them to ask for ice and water for another participant who was overheated.



During the First Amendment demonstrations June 6, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers also provided security along the National Mall. Throughout the evening the Soldiers had many positive interactions with protesters and others visiting the monuments.



“The South Carolina National Guard sent troops to the nation’s capital to support the District of Columbia National Guard. This mission is similar to the one being conducted here in South Carolina where the support provided is in order to help the American people exercise their right to protest,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “The South Carolina National Guard will respond when there is a need to protect our nation’s citizens and support the rights and freedoms of the American people.”



The South Carolina National Guard's presence is not intended to deter citizens from peacefully protesting, rather it is a means to help support an environment where citizens feel safe to exercise their rights and freedoms.