Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Citadel graduate, Hartsville native assumes command of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    2nd MEB Change of Command

    Photo By Lance Cpl. cheyenne Stillion | Sergeant Maj. Don J. Hernandez, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Sergeant Major,...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Story by 1st Lt. Angelica Sposato 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Major Gen. Stephen M. Neary relinquished command of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade to Brig. Gen. David L. Odom during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 5, 2020.

    Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, opened the ceremony by speaking about the important role the MEB has played in the grand scheme of the Marine Expeditionary Force’s mission.

    Beaudreault congratulated Neary on his successful tenure as commanding general of 2nd MEB and attributed to Neary and his staff the success of missions across the globe such as: Baltic Operations, Trident Jupiter, Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise and Atlantic Response.

    “There have been three things that have been important to the MEF, whether it was command and control, enhancing relationships with allies and partners, and contributing to naval integration. The MEB has been the lead of this formation and making it all come together,” Beaudreault said.

    Neary said farewell to his Marines and Sailors, reflecting on his two-year tenure as commanding general. He referred back to his 45-day assessment written when he assumed command of 2nd MEB.

    “The quality and diligence of the Marines and Sailors assigned to 2nd MEB continue to impress me,” Neary said. “They are a great team, and I am honored to be with them. We stand ready to provide a ready MEB command element prepared for crisis and contingency.”

    Odom, a Hartsville, South Carolina, native and 1991 graduate of The Citadel, welcomed guests and fellow general officers and sergeants major before his opening remarks as commanding general.

    Odom’s prior assignment was as the commanding general of Task Force Southwest during Operation Resolute Support in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. A career infantryman, he has held command at all levels, including: 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment during Operation Enduring Freedom, 4th Marine Regiment in Okinawa, Japan and assistant commander of 2nd Marine Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 18:38
    Story ID: 371578
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: HARTSVILLE, SC, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel graduate, Hartsville native assumes command of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, by 1LT Angelica Sposato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Commanding General
    USMC
    2nd MEB
    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Deputy Commanding General
    MCIEAST
    Sailors
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Change of Command
    MAGTF
    Onslow County
    DCG
    Odom
    Carolina MAGTF
    Beaudreault
    Neary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT