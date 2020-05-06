Couple enjoys long overdue inclusive promotion ceremony

LAS VEGAS – During the course of his more than two decades in the Army as both an enlisted Soldier and commissioned officer, Charles Dickinson of the 17th Sustainment Brigade enjoyed several memorable promotion ceremonies.



But his promotion to lieutenant colonel this spring surpassed all of his previous ceremonies because, for the first time since their relationship began, Dickinson’s husband, John Harris, felt welcome to celebrate his achievement alongside him.



“To John, who’s had to put up with a lot of bull throughout the years – perhaps more than anyone else – I love you and sincerely appreciate you,” Dickinson said during his promotion speech. “This is the first time out of all my promotion ceremonies that my family has been here due to either deployments, locations or other circumstances.”



Dickinson, 41, of North Las Vegas, met Harris in the spring of 2008. They were both students at UNLV and one day while both were studying at the library, they met and later shared lunch together. After spending more and more time with each other, they made a decision to live together in the fall of 2008.



Prior to his 2009 deployment to Iraq, Dickinson and Harris held a private commitment ceremony at their house on March 29, 2009, to exchange their vows to each other before Dickinson embarked on a dangerous foreign mission.



At the time, the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell directive and the Defense of Marriage Act were the prevailing military policies. Harris was not welcome to interact with family support groups or acquire federal health coverage and other benefits afforded traditional married couples. They were also denied basic separation compensation.



Dickinson explained that even after he returned home and adjusted back to normal life, there were still many challenges for the couple. “We continued to live the good life at home while always dealing with the fear that my career could end or be hindered by our relationship,” Dickinson said.



Even after the DADT policy was repealed and the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned, the couple feared the organization might be hesitant to accept their relationship. The two had many discussions about the topic and, when the Department of Defense finally included sexual orientation in its anti-discrimination policy in 2015, they ultimately did become legally married the same year.



Dickinson thanked Harris for sticking by his side during his military career. “You’ve stuck with me through years and years of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, the Defense of Marriage Act when you didn’t get any of the same (spousal) benefits, and in 2015 when the DOD finally provided some protections against anti-discrimination based on sexual orientation,” Dickinson said during his promotion speech.



During the Nevada Army Guard’s COVID-19 health response this spring, Dickinson has been the Task Force 17 commander, overseeing and managing more than 250 Soldiers. The task force has provided more than 100 Soldiers to support logistics and operations at Cashman Field in Las Vegas as it serves as a site for displaced persons. The task force also transported and delivered nearly one million personal protective equipment items to health care partners throughout the Las Vegas valley.



Dickinson enlisted in the Army in 1997 and was stationed at Fort Carson as a Bradley mechanic. After his stint on active duty, he joined the Nevada Army Guard, attended Officer Candidate School in 2004, and received his commission in 2005. He served two tours in Iraq: one from 2006-2007 and the other from 2009-2010.

