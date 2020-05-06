Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station lowers HPCON level to Bravo

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION N.Y. -- NFARS has resumed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo on June 3, 2020 in accordance with DOD guidance and consideration of CDC, state and local health authorities. Several base facilities are open in sync with the phase two reopening of Western New York.



NFARS is scheduled to phase in full work center attendance by June 22, 2020. Members with at-risk immune systems or underlying health conditions are permitted to continue teleworking until further notice.



Personnel with DOD issued identification are permitted to enter the installation. Guest visitor passes will not be issued until further notice. Base leadership encourages all personnel to limit time spent in high traffic areas.



NFARS will continue strict hygiene, face coverings and physical distancing practices.



The Physical Fitness Center is open Monday thru Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Showers will remain closed until further notice.



Base lodging is open on a space available basis.



The Space-A flight standby program will remain on-hold until further notice.



The ID card office is scheduled to open by appointment only beginning June 15, 2020. Call 716-236-2197 during normal business hours to schedule an appointment.



The Falcon Club is scheduled to open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 15, 2020.



Outdoor Recreation is scheduled to open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting June 8, 2020.



The mail room is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is scheduled to open Monday thru Friday starting June 22, 2020.



Information Tickets & Travel is closed until further notice.

For more information, visit https://www.niagara.afrc.af.mil or https://www.afrc.af.mil/covid-19. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @914ARW or call the 914th Air Refueling Wing public affairs office at 716-236-2136.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:35 Story ID: 371530 Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US