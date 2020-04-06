The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, of the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrives at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Louisville, Tennessee. The 134th ARW is providing transport for the 278th in support of peacekeeping missions in the D.C. metro area amid widespread protests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:17 Story ID: 371511 Location: KNOXVILLE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departs for Washington D.C., by SSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.