    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departs for Washington D.C.

    KNOXVILLE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, of the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrives at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Louisville, Tennessee. The 134th ARW is providing transport for the 278th in support of peacekeeping missions in the D.C. metro area amid widespread protests.

