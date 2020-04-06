Alaska Exchange Honors High School Seniors Impacted by COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | Tyrell Williams was one of several high school graduates who were honored by the Joint...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tyrell Williams was one of several high school graduates who were honored by the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Exchange. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – For Tyrell Williams, it was a whirlwind senior year. It started with a transfer from Washington, D.C., to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska with his dad, who serves in the Army. Then his classes at Eagle River High School were shut down in March because of COVID-19.



But thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, he and other high school seniors were recognized for their achievements while many graduation ceremonies were sidelined.



“It was nice. I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” said Williams, who works for the Exchange in the stock room.



Williams and seven other high school seniors who are associates at the JBER Exchange were given certificates of recognition and gift bags at a small ceremony May 8.



The celebration was the brainchild of JBER Exchange General Manager CJ Morganfield.



“I had the opportunity to attend the ceremony for my master’s degree this past year and I understand the importance of this missed opportunity,” Morganfield said.



Receiving her own degree, plus getting the chance to see her daughter graduate from Georgia State University in December, spurred Morganfield to think about the Exchange’s high school associates.



“All the managers came together to create gift baskets to present to the seniors as their pictures were taken in their honor,” Morganfield said.



Seven of the Exchange’s 11 high school senior associates were able to attend. All of the students are children of active-duty service members or Veterans.



Joseph Tovar, who works at the Exchange Burger King, attended Anchorage Christian Schools. Like other schools, it shut down its physical campus in March.



“It was great to get noticed,” he said of the Exchange’s simple ceremony. “It was kind of a weird senior year, but everything worked out.”



The Exchange wanted to provide a semblance of normalcy for the students after their final year changed drastically because of COVID-19, Morganfield said.



“The Exchange depends on them a lot,” Morganfield said. “They work hard for us, especially considering that they come in after school and devote so much time to us.”



