Photo Essay: Rough Terrain Container Handler operations at Fort McCoy

An operator with the Fort McCoy Logistic Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division operates an Army Standard 50,000-pound-capable Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) on May 14, 2020, at the division’s container storage area on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The LRC Transportation Division utilizes its 1781 container yard to stage and store Army Intermodal Distribution Platform Management Office’s centrally owned and managed containers for Fort McCoy’s mission sets.



A Rough Terrain Container Handler is a militarized model of a commercial design. It is a successor to the Caterpillar RTCH, which entered service with the U.S. military in 1981.



This machine operates on rough terrain, beaches, and other unimproved surfaces.



