Diversity is defined as a collection of individual attributes that together help agencies pursue organizational objectives efficiently and effectively. Some examples of these individual attributes include characteristics such as national origin, language, race, color, disability, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, veteran status and family structures. June marks the observance of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, which President Obama declared in 2009.

This observance commemorates the contributions made by LGBT Americans in promoting equal rights regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Key historical events include:



• The Stonewall Riot in New York City in June of 1969. This uprising initiated the movement to resist harassment and discrimination against LGTB Americans.

• President Clinton prohibited discrimination on sexual orientation by expanding equal opportunity employment in the federal government in 1998.

• In 2000, President Clinton declared the month of June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.



Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and equality. The Army’s diversity and inclusion mission is to develop and implement a strategy that contributes to mission readiness while transforming and sustaining the Army as a national leader in diversity. While the Army has taken strides towards workplace equality, there are still opportunities to increase inclusion and diversity. Each of us plays an important role in our commitment to prevent discrimination. Together we must remain steadfast with the Army values. Together we must be determined to achieve equality for all.



The theme and hashtag of #WESTANDAS1is the 1st Infantry Division’s approach designed to improve self-worth, build resiliency and cohesive teams, and raise the quality of life on the installation for Soldiers, family members and Dept. Of the Army civilians. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/my-fort/all-services/WeStandAs1.

