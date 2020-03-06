From scrubs to riot gear; National Guard Medic answers the call

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Spc. Christian Newton, a medic assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Spc. Christian Newton, a medic assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 514th Military Police Company, stands on Eastern Carolina University’s campus, where he is a student, wearing riot gear in preparation to assist local authorities in Greenville, North Carolina on June 2, 2020. Newton, who last month was activated to assist with the COVID-19 response, is now one of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell) see less | View Image Page

Spc. Christian Newton has had a busy Spring semester.



Like students across the county, Newton’s classes at Eastern Carolina University migrated to online formats, but unlike the majority of college students, he was also one of the more than 900 Soldiers and Airmen activated with the North Carolina National Guard to support local health and emergency personnel respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Newton, a combat medic with the 514th Military Police Company, was part of a team setting up and working at a hospital in Hamlet, N.C., where he said their main mission was taking an influx of non-COVID-19 patients from hospitals around the state to relieve health care workers.



In addition to his duties as a medic, Newton was able to complete his schoolwork during his limited downtime. He is working towards his degree in multidisciplinary studies from ECU in Greenville, N.C.



On May 21, 2020, Newton was deactivated and returned to his family’s home in Cape Hatteras, N.C. Ten days later, he was activated again, but for a completely different mission.



Prior to his recent activation, civil unrest broke out in cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, including Greenville.



On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper activated approximately 450 North Carolina National Guardsmen to support local authorities safeguard citizens and property across the state.



Newton and Soldiers from the 514th are part of that group and since Monday have been on standby to support Greenville law enforcement.



Newton said his unit is supporting local law enforcement and protecting those who are peacefully protesting.



“As a medic, I’m here for everyone,” Newton said. “I’m here to support my unit. I’m here to support law enforcement and working with local EMS to protect the civilians.”



On Tuesday a protest was scheduled in the afternoon in downtown Greenville. Newton and his unit staged at Eastern Carolina University’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with other law enforcement.



Newton said he had been to every football game before the school close because of the pandemic and it was an eerie feeling to be in the stadium dressed in riot gear.



“I’m kind of relieved because I know the area,” Newton said. “I know a lot of people here. I feel like if I were to run into someone that’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing I could have influence over that.



“I don’t want them to see me any sort of way, see me as the bad guy,” Newton said. “I want everyone to know that we’re here for you guys, we’re here to protect you. We’re not the oppressors, we’re not out to get anybody, we’re here for you guys.”



About two hours after arriving at the stadium, part of the 514th, including Newton, left the stadium and positioned themselves closer to the protest, waiting inside the bus station with other law enforcement in case they were needed.



Newton will be faced with different situations during a protest, where he may see trauma victims, versus the hospital he was in less than two weeks ago, where he was doing clinical work, but he said he is prepared.



“It’s definitely a big change,” Newton said. “You just have to always be ready. I know I’ve received some of the best training any of our medics could get, on the civilian side I have a lot of experience as well. I’m just ready for whatever happens, I hope that I can treat to the best of my ability should I have to.”



Newton said he has always had a desire to help people and it is what led him to join the military. His mom is a nurse and his dad retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2019.



“I’ve always loved helping people,” he said. “I got the best of both worlds; I became a medic in the Army. It’s always been my passion to help out whenever I can. I don’t like to see people hurt, I don’t like to see people suffering so being here really gives me a sense of pride.”



Some of the Soldiers in the 514th supported law enforcement during the civil unrest in Charlotte, N.C. in 2016, unlike Newton, who has been in the guard for only two years.



“This is my first riot response so I’m kind of nervous going into it but I trust my team,” Newton said. “I trust everybody here. I know we have some of the best training.”



The Greenville protest ended by the time the 8 p.m. curfew began and the Soldiers of the 514th MP Co. moved from the bus station back to the stadium.



Between school, supporting the COVID-19 response, and now supporting law enforcement, Newton has learned a lot this year and he said he will take those experiences with him for the rest of his life.