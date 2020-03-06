Virtual in-residence remote EPME scheduled for 251 Airmen

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force professional military education instructors assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee were wrapping up the final recordings for virtual in-residence remote NCO academy and Airman leadership school this week for the total U.S. Air Force.
TEC’s Lankford Enlisted PME Center began developing the inaugural VIR-R classes in March through telework and in the TEC-TV studios when classes suspended on campus due to COVID19.
More than 250 EPME students are scheduled to connect from their homes across the nation beginning June 15.
Airmen interested in these courses should speak with their assigned education managers concerning VIR-R EPME opportunities.
