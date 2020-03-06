Virtual in-residence remote EPME scheduled for 251 Airmen

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Bieting reads a teleprompter in the TEC-TV studios...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Bieting reads a teleprompter in the TEC-TV studios during a recording session of virtual in-residence remote NCO academy for the total U.S. Air Force, June 2, 2020, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee. TEC's Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center instructors begin teaching the inaugural VIR-R NCO academy as well as VIR-R Airman leadership school for more than 250 students, connected from homes across the nation, beginning June 15. Sergeant Bieting is assigned as the NCO academy superintendent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)