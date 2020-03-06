Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virtual in-residence remote EPME scheduled for 251 Airmen

    Virtual in-residence remote EPME to begin

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Bieting reads a teleprompter in the TEC-TV studios...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    LOUISVILLE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force professional military education instructors assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee were wrapping up the final recordings for virtual in-residence remote NCO academy and Airman leadership school this week for the total U.S. Air Force.

    TEC’s Lankford Enlisted PME Center began developing the inaugural VIR-R classes in March through telework and in the TEC-TV studios when classes suspended on campus due to COVID19.

    More than 250 EPME students are scheduled to connect from their homes across the nation beginning June 15.

    Airmen interested in these courses should speak with their assigned education managers concerning VIR-R EPME opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 12:54
    Story ID: 371354
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: FRIENDSVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual in-residence remote EPME scheduled for 251 Airmen, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TEC
    EPME
    TEC-TV
    Lankford Center
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Air Force
    virtual education
    VIR-R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT