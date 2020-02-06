USASAC bids farewell to commander

Photo By Richard Bumgardner | Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Drushal, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Richard Bumgardner | Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Drushal, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's commanding general, the outgoing commander, passes the colors to Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command, while Command Sergeant Major Gene Canada, center, observes. Dr. Myra Gray, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Senior Executive Service officer and deputy to the commanding general, will assume Executive Director duties upon the conclusion of the relinquishment of command ceremony, 2 June 2020, at Redstone Arsenal. The event was hosted to a socially distanced audience with widespread online presence live-streamed through social media. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, USASAC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Drushal relinquished command of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command during a ceremony June 2 at Redstone Arsenal’s Bob Jones Auditorium. Army Materiel Command’s Deputy Commander, Lt. Gen. Edward Daly officiated.



Daly began the ceremony by thanking guests for joining whether in person, or virtually via a live broadcast on social media. “This is kind of the new normal (due to COVID-19), he explained.”



Daly then praised Drushal’s leadership. “When Jeff assumed command almost two years ago in 2018, he brought with him a reputation as a premier and great logistician… so naturally Gen. (Gus) Perna (AMC Commanding General) had great expectations for you and this organization, to continue to climb the mountain and do bigger and better things; and let me just tell you, you have absolutely exceeded his expectations,” Daly said.



Daly also highlighted the importance of the foreign military sales work done under Drushal. “More than 7,000 cases validated, worth $204 billion in 166 countries,” he said. “This translates to well-equipped, capable and ready allies and partners around the world -- High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Patriot Advanced Capability missiles in Poland, Kiowa helicopters in Greece, Stryker command vehicles in Thailand, unmanned aerial systems in Nigeria, logistics support vehicles in Argentina, and aircraft and LAVs (Light Armored Vehicles) in Saudi Arabia. Impressive, impressive, work…a difference made and a game changer,” Daly emphasized.



Drushal’s next assignment at U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, was a result of his great leadership and experience, according to Daly.



Drushal thanked Gen. Perna for giving him the opportunity to be assigned at USASAC. “Working with Gen. Perna has been like a two-year graduate lesson in leadership,” he said. “There was a lot of tremendous opportunity, and I will take many, many things to my next job and for the rest of my life,” he added.



Drushal also praised the USASAC workforce and the AMC Security Assistance Enterprise for their expertise and support. “They respond to leadership in a heartbeat,” he noted.



Both Daly and Drushal praised USASAC Senior Executive Service and Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray, who assumed duties as the Executive Director following the relinquishment ceremony.



“You have great leader in Dr. Gray who will take over in the short-term (until the next commander of USASAC is assigned),” Daly concluded.



B-roll video available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/754719/usasac-relinquishment-command-ceremony