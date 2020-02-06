Essential to the effort: Fort Knox firefighters remain ready during time of uncertainty

Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from all three stations of Fort Knox Fire Department pose in front of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Firefighters from all three stations of Fort Knox Fire Department pose in front of Station 1 in 2015. That photo is now their background image for the Facebook site. Those interested in following the fire department can do so at https://www.facebook.com/Fort.Knox.FD/. (Photo courtesy of Fort Knox Fire Department) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Though firefighting remains the same in most stations across the nation, a lot has changed since March because of COVID-19.



That remains true as well for the firefighters who serve at the Fort Knox Fire Department.



For Kaleb Draper, a firefighter who works swing duties between each of three fire stations, his responsibility to save lives and prevent fire damage to properties hasn’t changed since post leaders announced drastic reductions in workforce operations at Fort Knox to stop the spread of the virus earlier this year.



“We’ve been working straight through since the beginning of it all,” said Draper.



However, they have had to adapt as much as everybody else to life under the threat of the virus at each of three firehouses on post.



“A lot has changed in the way that we approach things anymore— our lifestyle,” said Draper. “We wipe down and sanitize stuff three times a day to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.”



Draper said larger gatherings at the firehouse have also been affected, as have visits to the firehouse from people randomly stopping by. They now keep all their pedestrian doors locked and bay doors down.



“On a normal day in the past, everybody would hang out in the kitchen on our down time. That’s kind of slowed down,” said Draper. “We don’t gather in one big group anymore.



“Physical fitness is a big thing for us, so there was no more going to the gym; we have to work out now at the station.”



Draper said call volume has gone down a lot, however, because of fewer people working on post and the loss of a previous emergency medical response mission. That mission is now the responsibility of an emergency medical support team on post that operates independently.



“Typically, EMS runs are one of our highest call volumes,” said Draper. “We don’t make those now because we’re trying to limit exposure to the virus.”



Lt. Ryan Pratt said they take a lot more precautions than before when they are called to the scene of an emergency.



“Not to say that we weren’t safe going in before, but we’ve got hazmat suits that we wear now,” said Pratt. “We have a decontamination process that we wouldn’t normally do.”



That process involves wiping down the truck, including all the compartments and equipment.



COVID-19 also has affected how they train. Previously, they would often train together among the three stations. Now, they train in quarters in much smaller groups.



Draper said the one constant for firefighters on any given day, however, is change.



“You just have to adapt,” said Draper. “That’s all part of it.”