Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy

    Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Relyant Global LLC work on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors with Relyant Global LLC work on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility May 21, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contract for the project calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space.

    Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.

    This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Contractor Relyant Global LLC was awarded this contract to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.

    The contract calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This work includes all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 13:31
    Story ID: 371289
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility continues at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    mail freight facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT