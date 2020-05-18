DESRON 9 Chaplain Named Navy’s First Joshua Goldberg Award Winner

Photo By Cpl. Matthew Kirk | U.S. Navy Lt. Emily Rosenzweig, the 3rd Radio Battalion chaplain, speaks to service...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Matthew Kirk | U.S. Navy Lt. Emily Rosenzweig, the 3rd Radio Battalion chaplain, speaks to service members and families during a prayer breakfast in honor of the National Day of Prayer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 3, 2018. President Harry Truman signed the law in 1952 stating that the National Day of Prayer invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation with President Ronald Reagan adding that the holiday will be observed on the first Thursday of May. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Kirk) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – The deputy chaplain for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Nine was awarded the Navy’s first Joshua Goldberg Award, May 18.



Lt. Emily Rosenzweig won the award based on her work with chaplains of all faiths to develop and support programs, activities, and budgeting initiatives while showing true concern for the spiritual development of Sailors and Marines.



The Joshua Goldberg Award was created by the Jewish Welfare Board (JWB) Jewish Chaplains Council to recognize chaplains that emulate Rabbi Goldberg's passion for ministry to people of all faiths.



“I am honored to be chosen as the first ever winner of the Goldberg award,” said Rosenzweig. “To know that the work I’ve done to take care of my Sailors hasn’t gone unnoticed by my supervising chaplains is gratifying in itself.”



Rosenzweig was underway aboard the guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) when she was notified of her selection by a congratulatory email from Capt. Michael Williams, the U.S. Pacific Fleet chaplain, Rabbi Irv Elson, director of the Jewish Chaplains Council, and Capt. Charles E. Varsogea, executive assistant to the Chief of Navy Chaplains.



“This award and others like it celebrate the work of chaplains who expertly manage to embrace both their own religious convictions and the sometimes very different needs of the people they serve,” said Varsogea.



“I am grateful to all the chaplains, the JWB and the leaders of the Chaplain Corps who chose to highlight the legacy of Chaplain Goldberg through the establishment of this award,” said Rosenzweig.



For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnsp/.