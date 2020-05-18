DESRON 9 Chaplain Named Navy’s First Joshua Goldberg Award Winner

SAN DIEGO – The deputy chaplain for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Nine was awarded the Navy’s first Joshua Goldberg Award, May 18.
Lt. Emily Rosenzweig won the award based on her work with chaplains of all faiths to develop and support programs, activities, and budgeting initiatives while showing true concern for the spiritual development of Sailors and Marines.
The Joshua Goldberg Award was created by the Jewish Welfare Board (JWB) Jewish Chaplains Council to recognize chaplains that emulate Rabbi Goldberg's passion for ministry to people of all faiths.
“I am honored to be chosen as the first ever winner of the Goldberg award,” said Rosenzweig. “To know that the work I’ve done to take care of my Sailors hasn’t gone unnoticed by my supervising chaplains is gratifying in itself.”
Rosenzweig was underway aboard the guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) when she was notified of her selection by a congratulatory email from Capt. Michael Williams, the U.S. Pacific Fleet chaplain, Rabbi Irv Elson, director of the Jewish Chaplains Council, and Capt. Charles E. Varsogea, executive assistant to the Chief of Navy Chaplains.
“This award and others like it celebrate the work of chaplains who expertly manage to embrace both their own religious convictions and the sometimes very different needs of the people they serve,” said Varsogea.
“I am grateful to all the chaplains, the JWB and the leaders of the Chaplain Corps who chose to highlight the legacy of Chaplain Goldberg through the establishment of this award,” said Rosenzweig.
