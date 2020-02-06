Photo Essay: Power company linemen complete work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lineman workers with Xcel Energy work on a project May 21, 2020, on the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lineman workers with Xcel Energy work on a project May 21, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Infrastructure improvements like this is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Lineman workers with Xcel Energy work on a project May 21, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Infrastructure improvements like this is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”