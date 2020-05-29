The Culinary Outpost Food Truck Grand Opening

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Culinary specialist from the 55th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company prepared a variety of healthy lunch meals as part of a grand opening of the Culinary Outpost food truck at Baumholder, Germany, May 29, 2020.



The Culinary Outpost is a mobile platform capable of feeding up to 200 Soldiers. It is equipped with air fryers, oven, stove top, grill, propane tanks, refrigerator, and other essential equipment. This is the first Army food truck in the European theatre, which provides support to where Soldiers live, work and train, all within the Rheinland Pfalz area.



“The main purpose of the food truck is to provide Soldiers that aren't able to go to a dining facility, a healthy selection of meals to go,” said Staff Sgt. Rocio Erskine, food truck noncommissioned officer in charge with the 55th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade. “Our Soldiers work hard, and we are here to provide that extra fuel they need to accomplish the mission and of course give great customer service.”



The Culinary Outpost, which is operated by three to four culinary specialists, is an extension to the dining facility (DFAC).



“Since the food truck is an extension to the dining facility, we still have the same capabilities as when a normal customer comes in a dining facility as far as head count,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Glathar, senior food advisor, 16th Sust Bde. “Meal card holders just slide their ID cards and enter their pin, same process as in the DFAC.”



The culinary specialists previously conducted four weeks of training to ensure they were proficient with the food truck operations in preparation of the grand opening.



“We started with hands on with every piece of equipment to make sure each Soldier was proficient in starting the generator, operating the air fryer, operating propane tanks and then we moved into the food portion, Glathar said. “There we started doing small preparations, ran through different types of menus that can be prepared on it.”



The Soldiers also had the opportunity to conduct a week of soft openings, serving 25 Soldiers for breakfast and lunch at different locations in the Rheinland-Pfalz area. It provided the culinary specialist the chance to practice servicing customers and operating the Culinary Outpost Food truck.



The culinarians worked hard and meticulously during the grand opening to ensure meal orders received were properly done and completed in a timely manner.



“So far the performance of our Soldiers has been very well, they’re very perceptive of the idea of the food truck,” Glathar said. “It’s something new for them to work on, so they’re very excited about it.”

