Cal Guard Pacific Islander Spotlight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – May is the celebration of Asian and Pacific Island heritage. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Frank Laguana Camacho, who serves with the California Army National Guard, is very familiar with the Pacific. He was born and raised on the Island of Guam, ‘Where America’s Day Begins.’ He is a combat veteran with 20 years of military experience and seven deployments under his belt.



Camacho’s civilian employment includes 13 years as a policeman. As a law enforcement officer, he’s held jobs such as a field training officer, school resource officer and a special enforcement team member.



Camacho joined the Cal Guard in 2000 as a military police Soldier. In two decades of service, he has deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan five times. He recently promoted to the rank of sergeant major and was assigned to position of command sergeant major with the 143rd Military Police Battalion, based in Lancaster.



His wife, Melissa, is also a service member. During his recent promotion ceremony at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Camacho said, “The love and support from my wife and family has been a blessing and instrumental in my career path. I will be forever grateful to all who have contributed to my success.”



Camacho’s homeland, Guam, became a U. S. Pacific territory in 1950, which gives Guamanian residents U.S. citizenship. The largest of the Micronesian Islands, Guam covers 210 square miles and is the approximate size of Chicago according to its municipal website. While both parents are now deceased, Camacho’s family comes from the village of Yona.

