Princeton Sailor marries husband across the country – while underway

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 200601-N-OW019-0003 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2020) Ensign Josephine Rogers married 2nd Lt....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 200601-N-OW019-0003 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2020) Ensign Josephine Rogers married 2nd Lt. Brett Jones May 24–despite being underway on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Rogers and her husband had originally planned on a traditional ceremony on land, but due to changes in the ship’s schedule and COVID-19, the newlyweds decided to finalize the marriage on the original day despite being thousands of miles apart. Rogers’ father had Power of Attorney and was able to sign the wedding documents as directed by the bride in her hometown of Kingsport, Tenn. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – Ensign Josephine Rogers married 2nd Lt. Brett Jones May 24–despite being thousands of miles away and underway on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59).



Rogers, an Electronic Warfare Officer, met her now-husband at the U.S. Naval Academy when they were both midshipmen. They had planned for May 24 nuptials before a change in the ship’s schedule meant Rogers would be at sea. Uncertainty nationwide due to COVID-19 meant a postponed date when they could be joined by family and friends for a traditional ceremony on land was unknown.



“I know a lot of people have had to cancel their weddings because of Coronavirus and have had to postpone stuff because ship’s schedules can change a lot,” said Rogers. “So, I feel super lucky that we were able to get this to work. It took my family helping out to get it done.”



Rogers’ father Bob had Power of Attorney and by direction of his daughter, signed the marriage documents at the courthouse in the bride’s hometown of Kingsport, Tenn. Jones, who will soon be reporting to Quantico, Va. for U.S. Marine Corps Basic School, was visiting his now-in laws and added his signature, finalizing the marriage. Meanwhile aboard Princeton, at sea in the Pacific, Rogers’ friends threw a makeshift bachelorette party the night prior to the signing with soda and a movie.



“We watched “Bridesmaids” and ate popcorn and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies until we nearly popped the night before her ‘wedding’,” said Ensign Katie Salerni, a friend of Rogers’ aboard Princeton.



On May 24, the ship’s culinary specialists dedicated the waffles made during brunch as “wedding waffles” and later that day baked a wedding cake.



“We tried to make her feel as special as possible on her special day,” said Salerni. “I look forward to getting back and being able to throw her a real party with her husband and family!"



Rogers recognizes that the ceremony looked a lot different than she initially planned, but is grateful for the support she had throughout the ship on her wedding day.



“All of that made me feel really cared for,” Rogers said. “Everyone took time out of their day to make me feel special. I think people were looking for a reason to celebrate so it was great.”