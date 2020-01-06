Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1s integrate with Ukraine aircraft for first time

    B-1 integrates with Ukrainian aircraft over Europe

    Courtesy Photo | A Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker escorts two B1B Lancers during a training mission for Bomber...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.01.2020

    Story by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    B-1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with Ukrainian Su-27 Flankers and MiG-29 Fulcrums for the first time as part of a long-range, long duration strategic bomber mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region, May 29, 2020.

    Training together with our Ukrainian partners contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability and enables us to build the enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges.

    “We appreciate the opportunity to be able to train with so many partners and allies to build our ability to increase integration, increase operational capability, and more than anything else, build upon what we have learned in the past and actually set the conditions for continued operations together in the future,” said Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander.

    Ukraine is an important NATO partner, critical to maintaining Black Sea and wider transatlantic security, and despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the two nations are committed to the mission and readiness of our forces.

    “This is just one more step in being able to work together with a country to operate together and learn from each other,” said Basham.

    The United States remains steadfast in its support for a prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine, secure within its internationally recognized borders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 10:18
    Story ID: 371176
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s integrate with Ukraine aircraft for first time, by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    B-1
    28 BW
    Black Sea
    MiG-29
    AFGSC
    Su-27
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT