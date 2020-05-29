Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) resumes training

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Story by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer
    789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004
    (802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247

    TAG Release 20-11

    Friday, May 29, 2020
    PHONE: (802) 338-3478
    CELL: (802) 734-1677

    Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) resumes training

    Jericho, Vt. – The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, VT, will resume full operations after an extended suspension caused by construction updates and the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Vermont units are on a compressed time line because of training requirements leading up to likely 2021 deployments, training year 2020 requirements, and limited use during the past 10 months. Live fire is set for this weekend.

    “Our deployments have not been impacted by COVID-19 and we need to be ready,” said Lt. Col. Matt Wignall, commander, 3rd Battalion 172D Infantry (MTN), Vermont Army National Guard. “Hundreds of our Vermonters are set to deploy starting in January, and we need to make we are ready for our missions,” said Wignall.

    In addition to preparing for deployment, units have requirements that must be met within the training year which ends September. Training has often occurred at Fort Drum to meet requirements. Fort Drum has implemented a mandatory two week quarantine period for National Guard units which equates to an annual training (AT) period – eliminating Fort Drum as a possibility to mitigate the impact on the community around CEATS.

    “This is going to be a busy summer at the range,” said Col. Eric Gagnon, commander, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard. “There’s going to be a few more late nights and some additional weekday firing. I encourage anyone that has questions to call for clarity,” said Gagnon.

    CEATS is a subordinate unit of the Garrison Support Command. Plans, operations, range safety, and all operations at the range are run by a dedicated full-time and part-time staff. Range staff has also led multiple efforts to mitigate the impact of noise on the local community. The range schedule, as it stands, is on page two. Range operations are subject to change.

    All noise complaints and range inquiries should be directed to the Vermont National Guard State Public
    Affairs office by calling 802-338-3000 and using option three. You can also e-mail inquiries through the
    VTNG Public Affairs mailbox at: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil











    Range Usage:

    June 2020:
    Week of May 31-June 7
    1-7 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 1600
    5-6 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2359
    5 June DEMO 1600
    4-6 June Artillery 2200
    3-5 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600

    Week of June 8-14
    12-14 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200
    9 June Small Arms 1600
    8-14 June Small Arms/.50 CAL/Artillery 2359 11-12 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600

    Week of June 15-21
    15-16 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2359
    16-18 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600
    17 June US Marshalls 1600
    21 June Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600
    20-21 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600

    Week of June 22-28
    22-27 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600
    27-28 June Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600


    July 2020:
    Week of July 1-5
    1 July Small Arms

    Week of July 6-12
    6-12 July Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600/ Artillery 1600
    10-11 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600
    9-10 July Essex Police Dept. 1600

    Week of July 13-19
    12-19 July Small Arms/.50 CAL2200/Demo 1600/ Artillery 1600
    13-18 July Machia Wilderness Camp
    17-18 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600

    Week of July 20-26
    20-25 July Small Arms/.50 CAL2200/Demo 1600/ Artillery 1600
    25-26 July Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600
    24-25 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600

    Week of July 27- Aug 2
    27 July – 2 AUG Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700 29-31 July Essex Police Dept. 1600
    31 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600







    AUGUST 2020:

    Week of Aug 3-9
    3-9 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700
    4 Aug Burlington Police Dept. 1600
    7-8 Aug Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600
    8-9 Aug Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600

    Week of Aug 10-16
    10-16 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700
    11-14 Aug US Coast Guard Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700
    10-14 Aug Norwich ROTC Small Arms 1600
    15 Aug Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600

    Week of Aug 17-23
    17-23 Aug Small Arms 1600
    17-21 Aug UVM ROTC Small Arms 1600
    18-20 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700
    18-21 Aug Small Arms 1600/Artillery 1600
    20-21 Aug Burlington Rifle Pistol 1200
    20-21 Aug Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600

    Week of Aug 24-31
    28-31 Aug Small Arms 2200/.50 CAL1700 25-27 Aug Burlington Police Dept. 1600
    26 Aug Vermont Fish and Game 1600
    31 Aug Vermont Fish and Game 1600


    ###

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.30.2020 14:54
    Story ID: 371141
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) resumes training, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    Army
    training
    VTNGCOVID19

