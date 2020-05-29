7Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer

789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004

(802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247



TAG Release 20-11



Friday, May 29, 2020

PHONE: (802) 338-3478

CELL: (802) 734-1677



Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) resumes training



Jericho, Vt. – The Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, VT, will resume full operations after an extended suspension caused by construction updates and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vermont units are on a compressed time line because of training requirements leading up to likely 2021 deployments, training year 2020 requirements, and limited use during the past 10 months. Live fire is set for this weekend.



“Our deployments have not been impacted by COVID-19 and we need to be ready,” said Lt. Col. Matt Wignall, commander, 3rd Battalion 172D Infantry (MTN), Vermont Army National Guard. “Hundreds of our Vermonters are set to deploy starting in January, and we need to make we are ready for our missions,” said Wignall.



In addition to preparing for deployment, units have requirements that must be met within the training year which ends September. Training has often occurred at Fort Drum to meet requirements. Fort Drum has implemented a mandatory two week quarantine period for National Guard units which equates to an annual training (AT) period – eliminating Fort Drum as a possibility to mitigate the impact on the community around CEATS.



“This is going to be a busy summer at the range,” said Col. Eric Gagnon, commander, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard. “There’s going to be a few more late nights and some additional weekday firing. I encourage anyone that has questions to call for clarity,” said Gagnon.



CEATS is a subordinate unit of the Garrison Support Command. Plans, operations, range safety, and all operations at the range are run by a dedicated full-time and part-time staff. Range staff has also led multiple efforts to mitigate the impact of noise on the local community. The range schedule, as it stands, is on page two. Range operations are subject to change.



All noise complaints and range inquiries should be directed to the Vermont National Guard State Public

Affairs office by calling 802-338-3000 and using option three. You can also e-mail inquiries through the

VTNG Public Affairs mailbox at: ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil























Range Usage:



June 2020:

Week of May 31-June 7

1-7 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 1600

5-6 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2359

5 June DEMO 1600

4-6 June Artillery 2200

3-5 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600



Week of June 8-14

12-14 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200

9 June Small Arms 1600

8-14 June Small Arms/.50 CAL/Artillery 2359 11-12 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600



Week of June 15-21

15-16 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2359

16-18 June Burlington Police Dept. 1600

17 June US Marshalls 1600

21 June Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600

20-21 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600



Week of June 22-28

22-27 June Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600

27-28 June Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600





July 2020:

Week of July 1-5

1 July Small Arms



Week of July 6-12

6-12 July Small Arms/.50 CAL 2200/ DEMO 1600/ Artillery 1600

10-11 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600

9-10 July Essex Police Dept. 1600



Week of July 13-19

12-19 July Small Arms/.50 CAL2200/Demo 1600/ Artillery 1600

13-18 July Machia Wilderness Camp

17-18 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600



Week of July 20-26

20-25 July Small Arms/.50 CAL2200/Demo 1600/ Artillery 1600

25-26 July Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600

24-25 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600



Week of July 27- Aug 2

27 July – 2 AUG Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700 29-31 July Essex Police Dept. 1600

31 July Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600















AUGUST 2020:



Week of Aug 3-9

3-9 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700

4 Aug Burlington Police Dept. 1600

7-8 Aug Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600

8-9 Aug Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600



Week of Aug 10-16

10-16 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700

11-14 Aug US Coast Guard Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700

10-14 Aug Norwich ROTC Small Arms 1600

15 Aug Burlington Rifle and Pistol 1600



Week of Aug 17-23

17-23 Aug Small Arms 1600

17-21 Aug UVM ROTC Small Arms 1600

18-20 Aug Small Arms 1600/.50 CAL1700

18-21 Aug Small Arms 1600/Artillery 1600

20-21 Aug Burlington Rifle Pistol 1200

20-21 Aug Vermont State Rifle Pistol Assoc.1600



Week of Aug 24-31

28-31 Aug Small Arms 2200/.50 CAL1700 25-27 Aug Burlington Police Dept. 1600

26 Aug Vermont Fish and Game 1600

31 Aug Vermont Fish and Game 1600





###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 14:54 Story ID: 371141 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 49 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Ethan Allen Training Site (CEATS) resumes training, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.