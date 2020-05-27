Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center rail team moves equipment bound for deployment

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) operate the installation locomotive to move railcars May 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The team was moving railcars that were loaded with equipment and vehicles belonging to the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company for a deployment. Soldiers from the units loaded the railcars in March with support from the Fort McCoy LRC and the LRC’s Transportation Division. Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons. There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) operated the installation locomotive to move railcars May 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The team was moving railcars that were loaded with equipment and vehicles belonging to the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company for a deployment.



Soldiers from the units loaded the railcars in March with support from the Fort McCoy LRC and the LRC’s Transportation Division.



Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons.



There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well.



