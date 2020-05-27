Roseburg VA Textile Care team vital in COVID-19 response

Photo By T. T. Parish | Jessica Hawley, chief of the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Environmental...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | Jessica Hawley, chief of the Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Environmental Management Service, is a former Marine fixed-wing aircraft mechanic originally from Tollhouse, California. She has been with the Roseburg VA for nearly four and a half years. RVAHCS, composed of five facilities covering nearly 15,000 square miles across five counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California, provides services for some 26,000 Veterans. The monumental task of collecting, cleaning, sanitizing nearly 2,800 pounds of soiled laundry and delivering fresh, clean linens, scrubs, gowns, blankets, curtains, pillows, lab coats and towels each day falls to the busy hands of the Textile Care Processing Facility team. (Official RVAHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

Today, small sport coupes are light and fast – a 2015 Subaru BRZ’s curb weight is about 2,800 pounds. While this might make for a zippy little roadster, imagine a comparative weight in laundry. Then imagine having to wash that amount … Every. Single. Day. A seemingly impossible task, right?



Well, for the crew with the Textile Care Processing Facility here, a car weight’s worth of laundry is a daily reality and they don’t even bat an eye.



The Roseburg VA Health Care System, composed of five facilities covering nearly 15,000 square miles across five counties in Southern Oregon and Northern California, provides services for some 26,000 Veterans. The monumental task of collecting, cleaning, sanitizing soiled laundry and delivering fresh, clean linens, scrubs, gowns, blankets, curtains, pillows, lab coats and towels each day falls to the busy hands of the TCPF team, according to Jessica Hawley, chief of the Roseburg VA’s Environmental Management Service.



“The services our TCPF provide are a critical function that aides in Veterans’ care throughout our Health Care System,” said Hawley, a former Marine aircraft mechanic and native of Tollhouse, California. “The TCPF collects soiled linens, transports them to the processing facility, sorts the soiled linens, and operates commercial washers to process soiled linens to ensure they are hygienically clean when finished.”



While laundry services might be taken for granted during normal times, the Roseburg VA’s response to COVID-19 has made even the routine an extraordinary undertaking. EMS is a 75-member team responsible for textile care management, facility sanitation, pest control, waste management and interior design, ensures all Roseburg VA facilities are neat, orderly and hygienic – a key component is the TCPF team, said Hawley.



“Serving the Veterans is the foundation for the services we provide. The services … are fundamental to our medical facilities,” according to Hawley, who has been with the Roseburg VA four years. “One of EMS’s main objectives is to ensure infection prevention throughout our facilities. These operations help to ensure a strong defense against Healthcare Associated Infections.”



TCPF is a unique service line within EMS and RVAHCS as a whole – all employees there are Veterans. The sense of camaraderie within TCPF is a carryover from their years of service and informs their day-to-day duties and commitment to serving the Veterans enrolled with the Roseburg VA, according to Richard VanBuger, manager of the TCPF.



“I’m a Veteran and I love giving back anyway I can. The laundry has had multiple occasions to give back to the community,” said VanBurger, a former Army infantry paratrooper originally from Roseburg. “Everyone that works in the laundry is a Veteran and really appreciates what the VA does for Veterans.”



As might be expected during a global health crisis, the RVAHCS’s response to COVID-19 – primarily working to keep the Coronavirus away from the most vulnerable population of Veterans in its two community living centers on campus – required many hours of diligent planning and implementation of safeguards to ensure all laundry is sterile, clean and safe for use. The TCPF, decked-out in Personal Protective Equipment usually found only in a clinical setting, begin work at 5 a.m. to ensure each of Roseburg’s five facilities, as well as the VA’s Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics based in White City, Oregon, are well-stocked with the textile materials required for a health care system to operate, according to Van Burger.



“As for the laundry, we delivery clean linens daily to the main hospital, two times a week to White City, every Wednesday to Eugene and as ordered to the Community Based Outpatient Clinics [in Brookings and North Bend],” said VanBurger. “Because of COVID-19 we had to work a lot of weekends, picking up soiled scrubs washing and delivering them just to keep up with the demand. The TCPF is 100 percent Veteran operated and everyone here takes great pride in the work we do for the Veterans and staff.”



