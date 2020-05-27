NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 200527-N-N0443-0019 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 21, 2020) The Naval Education and Training...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 200527-N-N0443-0019 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 21, 2020) The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) recognizes the selection of Sharlene Gray (left) as Junior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) and Jay Gulley as Senior COQ for the first quarter, calendar year 2020. NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced May 21 the selection of Jay Gulley as Senior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) and Sharlene Gray as Junior COQ for the first quarter, calendar year 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. Brett St. George made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.



“In today’s environment, it is especially important that we all connect to recognize our outstanding workforce for their accomplishments,” said St. George. “The performance and ‘can-do’ attitudes of these two employees has played a major role in the success of the command.”



Gulley works as a supervisor for the Fleet Services Branch of the Navy Advancement Center (NAC). His selection was based on his superior performance and “hands-on” approach in managing NAC’s fleet-facing systems such as the Navy Enlisted Advancement System and a multitude of daily customer service functions.



Gulley appreciated the recognition of his work, and said it was a team effort.



“Selection as NETPDC Senior Civilian of the Quarter, though very unexpected, is a true honor,” said Gulley. “This recognition would not have been possible without the continued daily efforts and accomplishments of our N321 Fleet Service Branch Staff.”



Gray serves as an education technician and technical advisor for the NAC staff for the administration of Cryptologic Technician advancement exams. Her selection was based on her mission-first attitude and immeasurable contributions to the exam ordering and shipping process.



Gray was honored by the COQ recognition and appreciates her job of serving Sailors every day.



“It is genuinely a great feeling to be recognized for the work I do,” said Gray. “But it really isn't fair to call it work when I truly love what I do—serving the Sailors of the world's greatest Navy.”



NETPDC, located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola's Saufley Field, provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department. Additional information about NETPDC can be found via http://www.netc.navy.mil/netc/netpdc/Default.htm.