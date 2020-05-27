Warrior Fitness Center open with firm customer safety conditions

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Master Sgt. Allen Daley, 729th Air Control Squadron, uses a weight machine May 20,...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Master Sgt. Allen Daley, 729th Air Control Squadron, uses a weight machine May 20, 2020 at the Warrior Fitness and Wellness Center located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The base gym reopened recently in a limited capacity to only servicemembers and civilian employees. Patrons also must wear masks at all times except when performing cardio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

By Donovan Potter, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs



HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Warrior Fitness Center is now open to military members and Department of Defense civilian employees for cardio equipment and weight machine use.



Patrons are welcome weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



For everyone’s safety, the fitness center staff is following all the rules under the current Health Protection Condition Charlie and guidelines directed by the Services Center in San Antonio and local base authorities.



James Tyson, sports and fitness manager, said he and his staff are there to help people be safe while they improve their fitness and relieve some stress during these unprecedented times.



“Customers are briefed when they come through the door about the current fitness center rules and we have staff members walking around to help those who might forget,” Tyson said.



The new rules pertaining to customer safety are that everyone will wear a face covering except when actually using a cardio machine, and people must engage in the six-foot social distancing rule.



To help with social distancing, half of the cardio machines are currently unusable.



“We placed an out-of-order sign on every other cardio machine so people aren’t working out right next to each another,” Tyson said. “In the weight room, we ask patrons to keep the six-foot distance by not using a machine next to someone else using a machine.”



Customers are asked to sanitize the equipment with alcohol wipes provided by the fitness center before and after use.



In addition to the cleaning done by staff and customers during the day, Tyson said a professional crew cleans the facility every night.



“Wing leadership procured a cleaning contract to do a sanitizing, deep cleaning every night after the facility closes,” Tyson said. “They sanitize all the weight and cardio equipment and they clean every piece of possibly-touched equipment that individuals use.”



Fitness center staff estimates about 325 people per day are using the facility, which is down about 50 percent from pre-COVID times.



Tyson said he wished more would use the facility because he likes helping people feel better about themselves but he also understands social distancing requires new limitations.



“You really can only have a certain amount of people in the facility at any time,” he said.



“I’m glad we’re able to accommodate as many people as possible through social distancing and increased sanitation practices.”