    Guardsman pursues dream of flying

    Photo By Master Sgt. Forest Decker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breanne Bash, of the California Air National Guard’s...... read more read more

    ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    California National Guard   

    ROSEVILLE, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breanne Bash, of the California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing, is helping her community as part of the state’s COVID-19 response while also being a full-time student at the University of California, San Diego.

    Her goal is to finish her undergraduate degree this year and to continue her pursuit of becoming a licensed pilot in the near future.

    “I work in a chemical research lab and it got closed down and put on hold. My unit was looking for volunteers, so I volunteered to be on the humanitarian mission. It’s been a great experience being here and the people have been amazing.

    “I’m also currently in school and I was supposed to graduate next month, but now I’m graduating next quarter instead from UCSD with a bachelor’s in biochemistry.

    “My long-term goal is to be a military pilot. I’m currently in flight school getting my private pilot license. I’ve been doing it since the beginning of this year and I’ve completed ground school. It’s a huge rush and “I love the freedom of being able to see so much and being able to go where you want with a different perspective on things.”

