Guardsman pursues dream of flying

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breanne Bash, of the California Air National Guard’s 195th Wing, is helping her community as part of the state’s COVID-19 response while also being a full-time student at the University of California, San Diego.



Her goal is to finish her undergraduate degree this year and to continue her pursuit of becoming a licensed pilot in the near future.



“I work in a chemical research lab and it got closed down and put on hold. My unit was looking for volunteers, so I volunteered to be on the humanitarian mission. It’s been a great experience being here and the people have been amazing.



“I’m also currently in school and I was supposed to graduate next month, but now I’m graduating next quarter instead from UCSD with a bachelor’s in biochemistry.



“My long-term goal is to be a military pilot. I’m currently in flight school getting my private pilot license. I’ve been doing it since the beginning of this year and I’ve completed ground school. It’s a huge rush and “I love the freedom of being able to see so much and being able to go where you want with a different perspective on things.”

