FOCUS program helps military families build bonds

Prevention and preparation can go a long way in deterring negative outcomes. Just like people take preventative steps to protect their health such as brushing their teeth, wearing sunblock, and getting a physical, they should take preventative steps for coping with family issues. Military life can have added stress when you throw in deployments, moving to new cities and loneliness. So you ask how can families or couples deal with the conflicts? This is where the Families Over Coming Under Stress (FOCUS) program can help.



“FOCUS families learn skills to prevent conflict and stress, while enhancing family unit communication and cohesion. FOCUS is also proactive, teaching couples and families to stay ahead of problems,” explains FOCUS Site Director Beth FitzGerald.



Sometimes even when people try to resolve a problem they don’t go about it in a healthy manner and could end up worse than when they started. FOCUS aims to get families to the point where they can face the issues together.



“FOCUS helps families build their own narrative story that recognizes their unique strengths. Families are then ready to build on their strengths and learn how to clearly define problems and collaborate on effective solutions, as well as ways to handle day-to-day challenges. Families often also have an idea of how they want to interact with each other especially during times of stress or frustration.”



Traditionally this program would be held in person but like many things because of COVID-19’s social distancing orders the program is taking advantage of the TeleFOCUS feature that was started in 2018. All participants need is a computer with a webcam. One the advantages of using TeleFOCUS is that couples or families that are geographically separated can still participate. Since Yuma Proving Ground’s location is a bit remote from FitzGerald’s office at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, even after social distancing rules ease up participants can still use this service.



FitzGerald stresses that FOCUS is very flexible and is catered to the needs of the family or couple “FOCUS helps families to identify specific goals and the path towards achieving them.”



She remarks that participants have been satisfied with the skills they have learned while attending the six to eight sessions. Even after the sessions are over representatives follow up with the family over the year to make sure they stay on track.



“FOCUS training is confidential, free and available to active duty and activated guard and reserve service members and their families.”

For more details on the program call FitzGerald at 928-920-6738

