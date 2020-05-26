Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Military Family Housing

    Fort McCoy Military Family Housing

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Homes are shown May 8, 2020, at the South Post Family Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Homes are shown May 7 and 8, 2020, at the South Post Family Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Twenty-two homes are officer homes (nine three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom), and 91 are enlisted homes (55 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom).

    The area doubled in size in 2017 after the completion of 57 new homes.

    Another seven homes are currently under construction in the area.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 13:05
    Story ID: 370774
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Military Family Housing, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    military family housing

