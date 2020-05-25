Brothers Competing in NBC’s The Titan Games



George A. Smith

AFN Broadcast Center



NBC’s second season of The Titans Games features a pair of military brothers: an Air Force Capt. and an Army Lt. Col..



Capt. Noah Palicia, a C130J instructor pilot stationed in Yokota, Japan, and his older brother, Army Lt. Col. Eric Palicia, an engineer stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, get to battle it out in the series which features people from across America competing in endurance-based mental and physical challenges of "epic proportions" for the title of Titan.



The brothers have a very special person to thank for appearing on The Titan games.



“After winning the DoD Alpha Warrior Interservice Battle for the second year in a row, my wife posted a message on The Titan Games Instagram saying that they should choose the Palicia brothers for season two,” said Capt. Palicia. “I received a phone call at 2 a.m. from the casting director asking if I would like to submit an audition tape and tryout for the show. After making the tape, I was invited to the combine tryout and found out my brother and I made the show.”

The Palicias participated in a combine tryout from Jan. 9-14 in Los Angeles, Ca., found out they made the show a week later, then went to Atlanta, Ga. for the filming of the series.



“It was an experience I will never forget,” said the younger Palicia, “Not only was I able to compete with some of the best athletes in the world on a larger stage than I have ever competed on, but I also was able to enjoy the whole experience with my brother! I pushed myself to new limits, had a ton of fun, and most importantly bonded with my older brother doing something we both enjoy most … competition! It was so much more than a competition though. Definitely a TV show first and a competition second. Never again do I wish to compete with makeup caked on my face and then have to answer hours of interview questions pre and post competition.”



Now comes the interesting part --- family, friends and comrades get to see them on TV.



“I’m thrilled…and a little terrified! I said from the moment that my brother and I were informed we were going to be on The Titan Games, I just don’t want to become a meme!” laughed Capt. Palicia. “I would be surprised and disappointed if my fellow aircrew didn’t give me a hard time for some silly things I was either told to say on camera or let slip out of my mouth. My non-aircrew co-workers, family, and friends will be impressed with my determination and be thrilled to see a friendly face on the big screen.”



Six other military personnel and veterans are also competing in the series. The Titan Games airs Monday nights on NBC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 18:11 Story ID: 370730 Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBC’s second season of The Titans Games features a pair of military brothers: an Air Force Capt. and an Army Lt. Col.., by George Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.