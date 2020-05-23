Musicians representing nine Navy Bands to showcase virtual concerts over Memorial Day weekend

NORFOLK, VA (NRMA) – Musicians representing nine Navy Bands from the East Coast and overseas will offer two virtual concerts on Facebook today and tomorrow as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York. Both concerts will begin promptly at noon. Additionally, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will provide a performance on Instagram of “One Call Away,” which is as a tribute to first-responders.



After the concerts, viewers are encouraged to stay after the show to submit questions live with select band members, beginning at 12:30 p.m.



By using streaming video technology and through hours of planning, the band members collectively recorded songs from remote locations to compile two cohesive concerts, bringing a unique musical experience for all to see.



“Each year we look forward to performing at Times Square and taking part in the New York City celebration. Music is a common bond that often brings people together, and promotes joy,” said Lt. Joel Borrelli-Boudreau, Director of Navy Band Northeast. “This new format will allow us to continue to connect with you in a meaningful way, and you will be able to see performances from nearly every musical group we have.”



Today’s concert line-up will feature musicians from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, based in Norfolk, Virginia; Rhode Island Sound and President’s Duo from Navy Band Northeast, based in Newport, Rhode Island; Naval Forces Europe Band, based in Naples, Italy; and Navy Band Southeast, based in Jacksonville, Florida.



Tomorrow’s concert line-up will feature musicians from Navy Band Northeast’s Trident Brass Quintet, Crosswinds Quintet, Protocol Combo and Top Shelf Brass Band.



In addition to the concerts, the weekend schedule of events will include:



Today, May 23

9 a.m. – Take a virtual Tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Coho (WPB-87321) from New London, Connecticut.



10 a.m. – Navy Divers will discuss the Standard Navy Double Lock (SNDL) Recompression Chamber, which is one of the most important pieces of equipment they use.



11 a.m. – U.S. Fleet Forces Environmental Stewardship: Learn about Sonar in the Marine Environment.



2 p.m. – Take an aerial drone tour of the tall ship USCGC Barque Eagle (WIX-327).



3 p.m. – Meet a Navy helicopter pilot from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron FIVE. Afterwards, hear some answers to various questions we received through social media about Navy pilots at 4 p.m.



Tomorrow, May 24

9 a.m. – Take a virtual tour of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey.



10 a.m. – Hear a special message from Troy E. Black, the 19th and current Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, regarding the annual Tug-of-War challenge.



2 p.m. – See a flashback performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment conducted at Father Duffy Square.



3 p.m. – Take a look at a high-energy U.S. Marine Corps Air Show demonstration.



3 p.m. – Learn about the Marine Corps Gunner on Instagram. Gunners have taken part in the molding and perfection of tactical weapons employment.



4 p.m. – Hear a narrated U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration.



6 p.m. – Take a look at New York’s Naval History presented by Naval History and Heritage Command.



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, and “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc. Join the conversation on social media by using #VirtualFleetWeekNYC.



All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

