Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy to Relocate Expeditionary Medical Facility for Typhoon Season Preparedness

    ASAN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Richard Moore 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sailors are scheduled to begin movement of a Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), currently situated on DoD property in South Finegayan, to a new location in Santa Rita in the coming weeks.

    As the Mariana Islands and the greater Indo-Pacific prepare for typhoon season, DoD leadership elected to carry out the EMF’s relocation to a hardened facility to preserve its mission readiness in the face of possible destructive winds and rain.

    “As a military organization, we have to be ready to adjust to changing conditions on the ground, and still be postured to complete the mission. The decision to move the EMF to Santa Rita was made based on prudent recommendations from our medical and expeditionary leadership,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas. “We are committed to maintaining our ability to provide a critical capacity backstop for U.S. Naval Hospital Guam’s COVID-19 response, and we will remain ready, if requested, to support Guam and the region.”

    The purpose of the EMF’s original construction in South Finegayan was to rapidly expand the military’s on-island medical capability and capacity to be ready to support the recovery of Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). In addition, the EMF augmented DoD’s ability to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 in the region and to maintain mission readiness.

    Service members will begin relocating the EMF and integrate its medical structures and capabilities with pre-existing hardened structures at Naval Base Guam’s Santa Rita compound, providing the EMF with increased durability and mitigating the risks posed by destructive weather.
    The EMF is a self-contained medical care facility which will remain deployed on Guam to provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the DoD’s COVID-19 response. Additionally, the EMF will enable forces to be postured to support Guam and the region if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission is requested.

    The EMF’s status as a Role 3 Military Treatment Facility (MTF) provides additional medical services similar to that of a community hospital, including operating rooms, an intensive care
    unit, an acute care ward, extended patient holding, equipment sterilization, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, and other ancillary services.

    Seabees assigned to 30th Naval Construction Regiment completed construction of the original EMF in South Finegayan the week of May 11, achieving full operating capability and enabling the EMF to execute all of its designated medical tasks.

    Navy leadership selected South Finegayan as the location for the original facility due to the land being readily available DoD property, which was flat and abundant in size. However, in order to support sustained medical capabilities and additional capacity in the military’s regional fight against COVID-19 throughout typhoon season, Sailors will relocate the EMF to the Santa Rita compound, which is a more consolidated site with durable structures.

    The Santa Rita compound was not immediately available for use at the time the South Finegayan site was selected for EMF construction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 05:41
    Story ID: 370695
    Location: ASAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy to Relocate Expeditionary Medical Facility for Typhoon Season Preparedness, by LCDR Richard Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Seabee
    30NCR
    Typhoon
    30th Naval Construction Regiment
    DSCA
    Expeditionary Medical Facility
    Navy
    Sailor
    Santa Rita
    Asan
    JRM
    EMF
    Joint Region Marianas
    Military Treatment Facility
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Expeditionary Medical Facility Camp Pendleton
    South Finegayan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT