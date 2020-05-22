Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company assists local partners with CBTS Amelia Earhart Park

    HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Story by Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    HIALEAH, Fla. - Florida National Guard Soldiers from the 144th Transportation Company (TC) in Marianna are supporting the Amelia Earhart Park Community Based Testing Site (CBTS) in Miami-Dade County.

    The 144th TC traveled more than 530 miles to support the Community Based Testing Site mission. Fortunately, the 144th TC is comprised of truck drivers and other support staff perfectly suited for long hauls like this – their primary mission is to operate vehicles and equipment over varied terrain and roadways to transport equipment, supplies and most importantly, soldiers.

    “Things are going well. We are conducting approximately 200 to 300 tests per day, depending on traffic,” said 1st. Sgt. Lance Lovett, a member of the command staff at Amelia Earhart Park CBTS. “The Soldiers have adapted to the new mission requirements and are excited to be here; all the Soldiers at this site are volunteers and they want to be here.”

    The 144th TC has been engaged in the COVID-19 response since late April, and received combat life saver training as well as other pertinent training so they could assume responsibility of the CBTS. They have worked all facets of the CBTS, to include traffic control, scribers, and medical assistants who help with test procedures and reporting relevant numbers to the appropriate authorities.

    “We have been given the platform to succeed with a different set of mission requirements outside of our normal scope,” said Spc. Gregory Currie, 144th Transportation Detachment truck driver and logistical support for Amelia Earhart CBTS. “I am happy that I volunteered for this mission to help fellow Floridians combat the pandemic.”

    The Florida National Guard has more than 2,100 Guardsmen on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response. Soldiers and Airmen are currently operating 28 Community Based Testing Sites locations, and have administered more than 206,000 sample collections to date at those sites. In addition, the Guard is supporting the Florida Department of Health’s screening operations at seven Florida airports.

