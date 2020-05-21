Wildwood Resort and Marina achieves 'Clean Marina' status

Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, presents the “Clean Marina” flag to John and Natasha Deane, owners of Wildwood Resort and Marina, during a dedication May 21, 2020 at the resort located at Cordell Hull Lake in Granville, Tennessee. The event recognized the marina’s voluntary efforts to reduce water pollution and erosion in the Cumberland River watershed, and for promoting environmentally responsible marina and boating practices. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

GRANVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2020) – Wildwood Resort & Marina at Cordell Hull Lake raised the “Clean Marina” flag today during a dedication ceremony recognizing the marina’s voluntary efforts to reduce water pollution and erosion in the Cumberland River watershed, and for promoting environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.



Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, presented the “Clean Marina” flag to John and Dr. Natasha Deane, ownership partners, and thanked them for making such a big commitment to business practices that benefit all who recreate at Cordell Hull Lake.



“From the Corps of Engineers’ perspective, we see our relationships with marinas as partnerships,” Avichal said. “Your commitment to the clean water program really advances our partnership.”



The Nashville District implemented the Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Partnership in 2004 with its watershed partners, which include the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Cumberland River Compact. The program is modeled after the Tennessee Valley Clean Marina initiative, which supports the National Clean Boating Campaign.



Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady recognized the achievement by the team at Wildwood, praising their hard work to improve the facilities and environmental work that truly contributes to making the county and Cordell Hull Lake such a great recreation destination.



“What a milestone,” Heady stressed. “No other marina has it (clean marina status) on Cordell Hull Lake, so fantastic!”



Heady said this initiative is important to the community and its hidden gem, Cordell Hull Lake. The Cumberland River runs through Jackson County and the “Clean Marina” program only enhances the waterway, he noted.



“Keeping the water clean is really important for the wildlife, for the fish, with great fishing on this river,” Heady said. “Keeping the water clean is really important for the wildlife, for the fish, with great fishing on this river. If you want recreation away from the big lakes where you can’t have a fishing boat because the waves are too high, come to the Cumberland River and Cordell Hull Lake in Jackson County and you’ll have that.”



During the process of achieving “Clean Marina” status, the marina owners signed a pledge card committing to the ideals of controlling pollution and erosion. Then the facility had to complete a clean marina checklist and develop an action plan to meet their goals. The checklist is extensive, and contains specific requirements for sewage management; fuel management; solid waste and petroleum recycling and disposal; vessel operation, maintenance and repair; marina siting, design and maintenance; storm water management and erosion control; and public education and water safety.



Olga Beddingfield, Nashville District’s Mid-Cumberland Area operations manager, said she appreciates the leadership and dedication to clean water that the owners and Wildwood Resort & Marina have demonstrated by completing the program’s requirements.



In achieving “Clean Marina” status, the marina accomplished all checklist items and demonstrated a willingness to protect and preserve the water and environment at Cordell Hull Lake.



“They are serving as a model for other marinas in the Cumberland River Basin on how to do business with an eye on the future, for future users of our waterway,” Beddingfield said.



Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager Jamie Summers thanked the owners and staff for taking the initiative over the past two years to achieve “Clean Marina” status, which benefits the communities of Smith and Jackson Counties.



Summers noted that the owners along with David Bryant, Kevin and Donna Jones, have rebranded what was formerly known as Granville Marina with meaningful change. Within the first month of ownership Wildwood Resort hosted their first “Adopt a Stream Cleanup” with the Cumberland River Compact, where 60 volunteers collected 100 bags of trash on a one-mile stretch of the river.



“Wildwood didn’t stop with one cleanup,” Summers said. “They raised the bar by hosting this event two more times. Wildwood has set a standard by practicing sound environmental and safety deeds in addition to their lake cleanup.”



The resort is also credited with sponsoring a statewide effort to plant 250,000 trees, promoted pollinator education and gardening, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency boating courses are hosted at the resort, and the marina promotes water safety related awareness with patrons.



Beddingfield added that the “Clean Marina” Program is voluntary and promotes environmentally responsible marinas and boating practices, designed as an ongoing program to reduce water pollution in the Cumberland River watershed.



“It helps marina owners protect the very resource that provides their livelihood, clean water,” Beddingfield said. “The effort encourages boater education, coordination between agencies, and better communication of existing laws.”



The owners and Nashville District commander raised the “Clean Marina” flag at the end of the dedication ceremony, followed by refreshments and facility tour.



“No one person pulls all this off,” Natasha said in thanking the resort staff. “It’s just been such a great journey with everyone pitching in.”



She thanked the Corps of Engineers for having a “Clean Marina” structure to step into and to rise up to.



John noted that the last time the Nashville District commander visited he recognized his partner Kevin Jones for rescuing a person in distress at the boat ramp.



“I don’t know how many lives we’re saving with “Clean Marina,” but I would imagine the safety procedures we’ve put into play will be important,” John said. “But I know we’re impacting a lot of lives on a daily basis by making sure this is a clean place and that the water is clean and that we can enjoy the river and all of its fruits for decades and millennia to come.”



Wildwood Resort & Marina is the first marina at Cordell Hull Lake to achieve this designation. They can be reached at 931-653-4360 or via e-mail at info@wildwoodresorttn.com. Their website is http://www.wildwoodresorttn.com and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/WildwoodResortTN/.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)