Former Seabees facility undergoes renovation at Fort McCoy

Building 2880 on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area, the facility formerly used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit, is undergoing a renovation to create a new space for several garrison offices.



As of mid-May, the facility construction was nearly 60 percent complete, said General Engineer Nicholas Perna with the Directorate of Public Works. Work on the facility began early in 2020 by contractor MDM Construction.



“The metal siding is coming off and the contractor will be laying a brick veneer around the exterior,” Perna said. “Excavation for the new footings is well underway, and they are forming them up as they go. Also, electrical, plumbing, and framing are all progressing on this building.”



Kevin Straughan with the DPW Engineering Division said two garrison directorates will relocate to the facility once it is complete.



The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) and DPW will have offices in the building,” Straughan said.



“All existing interior walls of the building are being demolished, and a new floor plan was created for the two directorates.”



The DPTMS Range Management Branch, DPTMS Training Division chief, and DPW Facilities Management Branch will be among the organizations to operate in the building, Straughan said.



Perna said there will be ample space for all who work in the building when it’s done. Completion of the facility is scheduled for later this year.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary.



Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”