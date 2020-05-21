Fort McCoy DA civilian selected as annual USAR IG

Story by Sgt. Karen Sampson, 88th RD Public Affairs Office





FORT McCoy, Wis. - The U.S Army Reserve has chosen Department of the Army Inspector General Civilian Leslie Gutenberg as IG of the year for 2020. Guttenberg has been an inspector general at Fort McCoy since 2011 supporting the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy Garrison.

“Being nominated and selected as the Army Reserve Command Headquarters IG of the Year is humbling for me,” said Guttenberg. “It is an honor to be recognized for a job I really enjoy.”

The IG of the Year is an annual competition sponsored by the Department of the Army Inspector General and recognizes the most outstanding IG who best represents the Army Inspector General. The eligibility criteria focuses on the five essential characteristics of the Army profession: trust, military expertise, honorable service, esprit de corps and stewardship. The nominee must be an example of the army profession by displaying character, competence and commitment.

“Mrs. Guttenberg was nominated for the DA level award and was selected for the Army Reserve,” said Col. John Meanhardt, 88th Readiness Division command Inspector general at U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.

The 88th Readiness Division IG executes the four IG functions (Assistance, Investigations, Inspections, and Teaching and Training), but in the Assistance function supports the Division's 19-State Area of Responsibility and 12 IG offices. Guttenberg serves as the lead for the Assistance function in the IG Office, which she has leveraged her personnel and administrative background to assist Soldiers, Commanders and Civilians.

“I have a great team I work with throughout the Army Reserve,” Guttenberg said “They assist with every aspect.

Guttenberg credits the honorable award to the help of her team at the 88th RD.

I would really like to thank all those subject matter experts who I work with on a daily basis for the accurate and up to date information that they provide. I wouldn't be able to do my job without them,” said Guttenberg of being selected as the Army Reserve's Civilian Inspector General of the Year

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 18:15 Story ID: 370592 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy DA civilian selected as annual USAR IG, by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.