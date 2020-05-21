Pakistani military plane lands at Joint Base Andrews with donation for COVID-19 response

Photo By Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum | A Pakistani aircrew member gathers straps off a Pakistan Air Force C-130 at Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum | A Pakistani aircrew member gathers straps off a Pakistan Air Force C-130 at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 21, 2020. During the event, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, an official from the Pakistani Embassy, highlighted the historic ties between the people of the U.S. and Pakistan and their armed forces. Khan also noted the armed forces of both countries have fought together in the Global War on Terrorism and stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum) see less | View Image Page

A Pakistan Air Force transport aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews this afternoon with 100,000 protective masks and 25,000 coveralls for donation to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response efforts.



Officials from the Pakistani embassy, including Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, greeted the arriving Pakistani military air crew when the Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft landed on base.



During the event, Ambassador Khan highlighted the historic ties between the people of the U.S. and Pakistan and their armed forces. He said the armed forces of both countries have fought together in the Global War on Terrorism and stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David F. Helvey attended to represent the U.S. Department of Defense.



Helvey expressed DoD’s thanks to Pakistan, underscoring that the donation of personal protective equipment was a display of generosity and goodwill from a long-standing partner. Helvey emphasized that DoD is proud to stand with Pakistan's military in the global fight against COVID-19.



Additionally, Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, came to Joint Base Andrews to thank the Pakistani representatives for their support.



“We are grateful to Pakistan’s military for its generosity and partnership. Partners stand together as we move through challenges in these unprecedented times,” Isler said.



The materials were offloaded by Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing.