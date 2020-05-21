Army REF Expands Thermal Imaging Sensors Deployment Effort

Washington, DC (May 21, 2020) –The U.S. Army Rapid Equipping Force (REF) continues to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with partners in the U.S. Army community by deploying thermal imaging sensors on various military installations across the National Capital Region.



The U.S. Army stands ready to protect the current and future force, maintain readiness, and support the national overall effort to fight COVID-19. Our partners in this collaborative effort include:



- Combat Capabilities Development Command's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Center (C5ISR Center)

- Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier)

- Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S),

- Joint Program Executive Office Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO Chem-Bio)



Together, we are working around-the-clock to combat COVID-19 by deploying fever screening technologies, to include the Thermal Imaging for Fever Screening (TIFS) and FLIR T540 and A700 systems.



The TIFS consists of a Family of Weapons Sights - Individual (FWS-I) sight (with cables to connect to a laptop), tripod, a Getac Ruggedized Laptop with fever-screening software, and thermal reference sources. TIFS will deploy to TRADOC installations to quickly scan soldiers entering training environments to include MEPS, Replacement centers, and Basic and Advanced training.



The T540 system has a similar processing time as temporal scan thermometers. However, the T540 cameras use infrared measurements to extend the distance between the screener and a person to approximately six feet.



“We are staying on the offense against COVID-19. Thermal scanning! New recruits are being scanned for temperatures. Thanks to the U.S. Army Rapid Equipping Force," said Brig. Gen. Milford "Beags" Beagle Jr., Commanding General, U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson.



The technologies will simultaneously protect individuals entering military and supporting facilities, while enabling rapid detection and isolation of feverish individuals to prevent the spread of the virus.



This effort initially began in March at Fort Belvoir in detecting elevated body temperatures in individuals entering the commissary and PX.



The REF is currently supporting fellow U.S. Army organizations and the DoD, to help counter the pandemic using the thermal imaging sensors. Recently, the REF deployed thermal imaging sensors at the Pentagon. Since then, the REF has expanded system deployments to Fort Meade; Fort Jackson; Fort Leonard Wood; Joint Base Andrews; Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling; Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall; Army Aviation Brigade / 911th; 811 AVN; Fort Eustis; Fort Huachuca; Fort Gordon; Fort Knox; and the Defense Language Institute.



Residence, staff, and visitors of these installations and bases may see screening procedures at frequented facilities such as the commissary, DFAC, Army & Air Force Exchange Services, and Child Development Center.



For more information, contact LTC David Wilson at: david.r.wilson26.mil@mail.mil or 571-438-2235.



About the REF



The REF is the Army’s quick-reaction capability to meet the urgent requirements of U.S. Army forces employed globally, and supports rapid priority-equipping efforts over a wide range of challenges, such as electronic warfare, unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial systems, intelligence and expeditionary force protection.



The REF is a fast-moving organization that quickly partners and contracts with commercial companies and corporate America to solicit and leverage innovative commercial technologies to help solve military issues.

