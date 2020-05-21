Team Andersen named Air Force outstanding unit

The 36th Wing has been awarded the prestigious Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2019.



The award was created by the Department of the Air Force Jan. 6, 1954. It is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that display decidedly superior performance, distinguishing themselves among and above similar units.



The wing garnered recognition as a result of the incredible mission accomplishments providing deterrence, assurance to our allies and strength for regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. All done with the 36th Wing’s hallmark of excellence!



The Airmen of Team Andersen generated over 1,400 Pacific Power Projection missions, in support of multiple Indo-Pacific Command objectives for deterrence and regional security. The Wing led 146 presidential support sorties moving three million pounds of cargo over eight geographically separated locations supporting the President of the United States’ engagements throughout the region.



Furthermore, the Wing prevailed over the effects of 8 major weather events including 6 typhoons and 2 super typhoons never losing its combat capability despite the requirements to disperse aircraft and ride out the base. Two of the worst storms coincided with our largest joint and multi-national exercises COPE North and VALIANT SHIELD. The Airmen of the 36th Wing recovered the base and were back up to full-scale exercise operations in minimum time in every instance. This ensured the success of these large training venues benefiting all joint services, 11 partner nations and over 7,000 Airmen.



Additionally, Team Andersen quickly responded to significant humanitarian crises after two typhoons devastated the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and an earthquake-rocked Indonesia. The 36th Wing provided emergent airlift and support equipment for 180 missions for non-governmental organization relief efforts resulting in the movement of five million pounds of aid for 200,000 effected personnel across the region.



“I’m extremely proud of the team’s accomplishments and perseverance throughout many challenges--typhoons, the current pandemic, and their demonstrated commitment to operational readiness and mission accomplishment,” said Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, 36th Wing commander. “The best part is that we accomplished all of these things together—as a team! The 36th Wing is truly an outstanding organization, made up of the best Airmen, Airmen that know how to take care of the mission and take care of each other. I couldn’t be more proud.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 04:21 Story ID: 370484 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andersen named Air Force outstanding unit, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.